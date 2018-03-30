BAR GOSSIP: What age should a girlfriend be?

By Paul Owere

These are exciting times for most bar revellers I must say, for the price wars are playing right into our hands.

It is a battle between the Chui and the Kibanda brands and as the Swahili say, vita vya panzi ,furaha ya kunguru. I just can’t wait to see which product is going to slash their prices next. These days with one red note you can perform Christ-like wonders and sometimes get some change for a boda boda ride back home.

So there we were in the usual gossip mood with politics on top of our agenda, some of our experts at Kwa Bonge are saying that there is a cabinet reshuffle looming. Wherever they get this kind of information which in the bar lingo is called nyepesi nyepesi remains a mystery.

Bonge the owner is never far away from the proceedings, according to him some of the guys that ‘Bwana Mkubwa’ appointed have let him down terribly. “I know he is only trying to be a good Christian not to act during this period of Lent but otherwise he would have sacked them long ago,” he says without mentioning any names.

He adds: Most of these guys are a burden to ‘Our party’s agenda’, if most of them were like that RC then all these ministries would be doing wonders.

His addition didn’t go well with some patrons who think he is turning his bar into a party office instead of a beer selling point. The conversation was getting slightly pricky for some fellows and that is when Maneno the man who knows every person’s secrets arrived and ordered a kasichana and a round for the boys. He was very precise in his instructions; it had to be a local brand.

It didn’t take long before Ashura arrived with a tray with sweating beers, her arrival amplified the table even further given the fact that she is the latest ‘signing’ from Tanga.

Ashura is a woman in her early 30s and in her own admission she says she has three children but she looks more like a teenager and this is one thing that has been baffling patrons here.

They just can’t stop fantasizing about her and at this rate who knows may be she might find a husband finally after a long search. “ She is lucky that just the other day I hooked a belle from Kagera, otherwise she would have been my second wife,” said Yusuf much to the amusement of the table.

At this point Kaburu walked in with a certain middle aged woman, she was some ‘off layer’ to say the least.

Given the intensity of the gossip not many noticed his arrival. He headed to the corner where Bonge has set his recently acquired flat screen TV.

He would soon pass by the table to say hello. I noticed that there was still some bad blood between Maneno and Kaburu after that nasty fight that left the latter hospitalized, he didn’t shake his hand!

Kaburu would soon excuse himself saying, ‘I am seated over there with my girlfriend and she might think I am avoiding her’.