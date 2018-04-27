What is the identity of these barmaids?

By Paul Owere

I have said this before and I think I can say it again, there is no place as good as that bar in your neighbourhood, for it is the only place where you gain your freedom as a ‘real man’.

At times like these when you can hardly tell the next move that women are going to pull on male folks because I highly suspect that some are actually behind the ‘Tezi dume’ campaign.

The stories that I have heard of how it is done is not very interesting especially when the one charged with the testing is a fellow man!!! God Forbid!

So there I was sitting idly waiting to watch a certain match on TV when I received this call from a long time friend called Rama. I had not seen him for almost two years and neither did I have his contact, for some reason the lad is not on any of the social media platforms.

There was rumor that he was rotting in some jail in a certain Asian country where he was serving a lengthy sentence.

After the usual exchanges we agreed to meet at Bonge’s Place to catch a drink or two for the sake of old times’ sake.

For some reason Rama could not tell where our rendezvous was, he seemed lost but I convinced him that he wouldn’t regret going there.

This was not mere empty talk , I had known Rama for several years he was a ‘total man’ who never let an opportunity of proving to the world that he was sent on this wretched earth for a purpose, pass him by.

The last time I checked he had kids in almost every country he had visited except Nigeria for reasons best know to him. This is why his home is quite a noisy place with lots of activity.

I knew there were certain things that he wouldn’t like at Bonge’s Place, but I was also sure that with the recent recruitment there was just no way how he was going to walk away from this place.

He loved sophistication given his journeys across the continent and beyond, he liked his drink served in a certain way but there was a certain part of him that had missed this sophistication.

We arrived at the Bar shortly before girls could start duty, there was Liz, then came Karen, Hellen too had just arrived and they were an instant hit with Rama.

These girls had something in common; they all had that yellowish skin and beauty that can melt even the oldest monk’s heart. From the way they introduced themselves it was obvious that they were exposed to urban life than we had imagine.

“This is my friend Rama, He lives in South Africa, “I said. This introduction seemed to have tickled Karen and she wanted to know more and as usual it got Rama into the grove as well. Before I could take my second drink the two had exchanged their numbers and there seemed to be an instant chemistry that was beyond the usual hospitality that we are accustomed to at Bonge’s Place.

All was well until when the ‘Matron’ poked her nose into issues. She was really frustrated that the girls were concentrating on one table.

“Aisha why are you not attending to other customers?” she asked. To say the least I was confused and so was Rama, I didn’t know what to think.