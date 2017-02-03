Who owns East Africa’s golden oldies?

By John Kariuki

The 1980s branding of East African fusion of rhumba and benga continues to enjoy a high position on the international scene, with an ever-increasing number of re-issues, or golden oldies, finding a ready market overseas.

The release of the album World Defeats Grandfathers, which put together some of the big hits of the late Issa Juma and his Les Wanyika group was one of these.

Released as part of the Rough Guide series that profiles music from different regions of the world, it is categorized as a guide to music from East Africa.

Remarkably, Juma created a fine fusion that combines rhumba, as played by Tanzanians of his generation, with Kenyan benga, which he flavoured with a unique Arabic voice drop in his singing style to create an inimitable trademark that was truly his own.

His uniqueness was once remarked upon by former Polygram records boss Ronnie Andrews, who termed the style difficult to copy.

“I have not seen anybody else do it so perfectly,’’ he said.

The album then went on to climbed to seventh position on the Sterns music charts, reaffirming the popularity of a genre that has produced several hit albums.

It features a mix of some of Juma’s greatest hits, such as Mpita Njia and Ateka as well as some previously unreleased material. They have been re-engineered to improve their overall sound quality.

As a singer, Juma had one of the best baritones in the business that carried the full-bodied ambience, both in warmth and expanse, to effectively carry a song without supporting vocals.

Equally effective was his song writing skills that presented a complex story in a simple way and was also able to pick what would seem a banal subject and give it a complex twist without compromising instant appeal. This was a true mark of his genius.

But music has its paradoxes and, although probably the most gifted in the Wanyika stable, Juma lacked the visual star quality which cast him in the shadow of the more charismatic “Professor” Omar Shaban and Wilson Peter, the more recognised members of the talent-loaded outfit.

In fact, it was only after leaving Simba Wanyika that Juma gained the recognition he had deserved all along as a star in his own right.

Those who followed his career remember the song Sigalame, a song that deftly describes the culture of moonlighting and informal business that gained prominence in the ’80s.

Musically, the album is a testimony to the wealth of East African retro-music but raises questions about the ownership of a genre that has immeasurable significance to the region’s history.

It is not the first release from overseas, which raises concern that much of the region’s best is now the property of other people and that this treasure trove is controlled by overseas individuals or companies that view it purely for its commercial value.

Most of it may have no real commercial value. It is its aesthetic value that is the point of interest and that is why it is important to push for its return.

Both feature music recorded from the early 1950s to the early 1960s and are part of the region’s cultural heritage.

There is another dimension to this issue that was once raised in Tanzania during Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s era.

It was against Kenyan producers who had secured recordings said to have been stolen from the Tanzanian national radio library and were either released in their original form or re-done.

When you can’t beat them, join them, they say. Eventually, this is what most Tanzanian artistes of the time.

They crossed into Kenya with great names such as Mbaraka Mwinshehe and the original Simba Wanyika, including Juma.

The big issue now is whether the recordings that were done in Nairobi can now be credited to Kenya or if Tanzania has the right to claim the credit.

Indeed, the Juma album and other productions of Wanyika era are listed internationally as Kenyan music.

But a more complex issue involves the management of the industry in the 1970s when much of the invaluable recordings were made by multinationals based in Nairobi or by freelance producers from abroad who, in turn, licensed international distributors to claim all the rights.

By indications of the re-issues from abroad, a huge catalogue of this generation of music may be in foreign ownership.

John Katana of Them Mushrooms says that while on a London trip last year, he came across vintage Giriama recordings that date back the late 20s at a museum.

“I was really surprised to find that there are such recordings abroad,’’ he adds.

The real problem involving our music is that it was produced by foreigners or multinationals that closed down and either destroyed the material or sold it to third parties outside the country.

Most of the artistes of that period were tricked into signing contracts that they did not fully understand and unknowingly ceded all their rights to producers.

Besides, a good number of the artistes have passed on and there is nobody to pursue the rights after such music has been issued into the market or used in any of the various licensing opportunities.

Such may have been the case with the use of the song Fever by Ishmael Jingo, who has since died, in the movie Last King of Scotland.