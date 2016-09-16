Why Nigerian artistes are coming to Dar

By Paul Owere; powere@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam .Five years ago it was a dream for Bongo Flava artistes to fix a collabo with a Nigerian artiste as they dominated air play on continental television and even local radio stations.

There seemed to be nothing that could have changed the status quo in Tanzania and East Africa in general to the extent that some artistes in Kenya and Uganda tried to lobby for their local content to be given prominence by radio stations.

They claimed the radio stations were not patriotic enough by promoting foreign content at the expense of home grown .

Meanwhile some 6000km away in Nigeria not much was known about music from East Africa except for a few closed circles.

Even at a glamorous occasion like the 2010 MTV awards East African were given a single slot with Diamond featuring P-Unit to perform ‘Kare’.

The message here was that they were not about to waste time on something they hardly understood!

Names like P-Square, 2Face, Bracket, Jay Martins and D’banj dominated the continental awards such as the Kora, MTV, Channel O and many others.

During the same period East African music especially Tanzanian was struggling under the shadows of either Nigeria’s High Life or South Africa’s Kwaito with most artistes yawning for collaborations.

Even western media over looked the nascent genre for it was still struggling for identity and a true figure to spearhead the evolution from a local brand to an international outfit.

The West African breakthrough finally came when AY recorded a collabo with P-Square which was titled ‘Freeze’ in 2012.

From that point on the rest can now be termed as history as Bongo Flava has grown into a continental force that can no longer afford to be ignored.

The emergence of Diamond Platnumz who went on to further break the barriers by recording with almost every famous artiste on the continent further strengthened Bongo Flava’s position.

Tanzanian artistes were now a common feature on the international TV stations such as Trace and MTV with media tours to Africa’s most populous country another feature of this breakthrough.

Tens of collaborations between artistes from Tanzania and Nigeria have since been yielded fusing the two genres to produce tunes that are accommodative to both coasts.

However, in recent times tables seem to have turned as more Nigerian artistes head to East Africa on media tours which could end up in collaborations.

Some have even tried to sing in Kiswahili as Chinma did in Perfect Combo and most likely in the upcoming collabo with Ben Paul.

In the last month alone five Nigerian artistes have been to Dar es Salaam on a media tour to promote their content.

First came, Patorankin, then Kiss Daniels, YCee, Wizkid and this week rapper Falz who was in a recording session with rapper Joh Makini whose ‘Perfect Combo’ is a crowd puller.

Earlier in the year Seyi Shay had been on a similar mission which saw her visit several media houses in the commercial capital.

The reason to this sudden allure is as varied as the number of artistes that are making their way to Tanzania.

“They have started to appreciate the East African market as something that they can no longer afford to ignore. This should be a wakeup call to us as strive towards taking our music to the continental market otherwise that dominance could continue,” says Joh Makini.

He believes that the improved infrastructure in the industry has been another added value as big artistes now feel comfortable coming to work Dar studios as opposed to the past.

Rapper AY who was one of the pioneers in the search for collaborations first in East Africa then later on Nigeria believes that the melody in Bongo Flava is catchy that is what has in the long run attracted artistes to come to Tanzania.

“There is a lot that has changed but one thing that our brothers in the West have realised is that there is a lot that they can achieve in this market as opposed to what was in the past,” he says.

He adds: Take a look at this region we are over 200 million and that is not something that you can afford to ignore easily because at the end of the day music as it is today is business so you have to maximize your gains.

Entertainment writer Hazeez Balogun says though it looked like a disservice to the East, the early travels by artistes such as AY and Diamond inspired artistes in West Africa especially the new crop.

“With time they realised that these artistes weren’t as small as they had thought in the beginning with huge potentials ahead of them,” says Balogun.

He believes that in the long run the continent will see more collaboration and may be Nigerian music could start to sound Eastern for a change.

“Nigerian music saturated West Africa when Jay Martins and P-Square started singing Makosa. I think whatever is happening is good for the continent as were are set to see more fusions and collaboration.”

He is quick to give the example of Yemi Alade who recorded a Kiswahili version of her single ‘Na Gode’ which is a hit at most weddings across East Africa just as Diamond’s ‘Number One’ remix caught West Africa by surprise a few years ago.

“The beauty of African music lies in its diversity with unique aspects yet at the end of the day wherever you go you can still identify with it,” says Balogun.

These cross border collaborations is succeeding in areas where the mighty politicians have failed - in uniting Africa under the notion of the United States of Africa.