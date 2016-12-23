You will pay for your sins

By Mlagiri Kopoka

There are times when you wonder whether the rich also wish to act poor and if at all it crosses their mind that there are thousands who want to be like them.

Some even go to the extent of being impostors.

Take the example my friend Roger whom we earn almost the same pay for the same work.

But Roger thinks he is smarter than everyone at the office. He keeps boasting about his superior stature in almost every conversation is involved in.

This is not because he has any special skills but it is because of his imagined royalty. He wants people to believe he is a ‘well to do guy’ from some wealth family.

My friend’s obsession with wealth reached new level a few weeks ago. Partly I think is due to the fact that he acquired a second car. Well, in Bongo that happens to be a big deal.

So I do not blame him for considering himself quite superior to those of us who don’t have something on four wheels.

Since Roger got his new acquisition he walks around dangling a bunch of keys as if he no longer has pockets.

Now he looks as if he is into the second trimester of his pregnancy.

He grins like a circus crown each time people out of mockery rather than respect addressed him as ‘papa.’

But that is not what bothers me with Roger; he has one really bad habit. Roger keeps a toothpick sticking out of his mouth like some dangerous snake.

Of course, he wants to show off he has eaten some nyama choma which he thinks is a delicacy. In that shoe size car of his, he gives a lift to no one. Those who have tried to source one from him have received such a rude welcome.

I was once really lucky, on that rare occasion while I was waiting my usual dala dala trip home I got the ‘privilege.’

Suddenly Roger stopped his car at the bus stop. I was surprised when he asked me to get in.

We rode home together in silence. As we approached the neighborhood I wanted to thank him for the lift, so I said, “I say bro thanks for the ride mzee, si unajua matatizo ya transport, City? I wish I would catch on you more often.”

He looked at me like a piece of trash and in a harsh tone he told me; “I did not buy this car for public transportation.”

Then he stopped the car abruptly and said, “I think you should drop out from here.”

So many things rushed into my mind, a mixture of emotions gripped me that I felt like punching his fat face and get out or just spit in his car. I kept quiet feeling so humiliated but on second thoughts, I pitied the man he must be suffering from some form insanity.

I tried to refrain myself as much as I could. I just stared at the man for a moment before I open the door and got out.

As I did so a motorbike carrying two men in white uniforms stopped beside Roger’s car.

After being ejected I stood by watching with interest.

“Your driving license, please?” the traffic police officer who was on the bike’s asked Roger.

Before Roger would reply the officer was already inspecting the widescreen stickers.

“Oh!” the officer exclaimed, “So your car is also not insured. I mean this is a serious offence, you have to come with us to the station.”

But in a change of mind he reached out for that infamous EFD that all motorists are scared of these days.