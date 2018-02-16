Zari and Diamond breakup was a long time coming

Ugandan Socialite and mother to 6 Zarinah Tlale officialy decided to breakup and let go of her miserable relationship with the father of two of her kids who is also a Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and this shocking revelation was made on Valentine’s day.

The heartbroken and over worked Zari Hassan on 14th February 2018 decided to take it to her Official Instagram account of @zarithebosslady and posted a long heartbreaking letter to her fans and well wishers incforming them about how she is ending her miserable relationship/short marriage with Diamond Platinumz.

Zari also posted a Black Rose, normally given to the dead/ or as a sign of dead love and under it put a caption that left many jaws dropped as she narrated how much she is tired of Diamond Platinumz’s overworking cheating.

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. “ Posted Zari.

Zari and Diamond have been together for over 4 years and the two bare two children together, Tiffah Dangote and Prince Nillan.