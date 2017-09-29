Hail all women drivers out there

By Janet Otieno-Prosper

This week we are celebrating some few women Uber drivers on this issue. It is interestingly coming at a time when news reports of Saudi Arabia lifting ban on women – allowing them to drive.

The change will take effect in June next year and could do good to the Kingdom’s economy by increasing women’s participation at work place.

The ban, which attracted condemnation from many quarters, has been seen as a strong symbol of oppression to women with clerics giving all manner of reasons why women would not drive. Many women would spend their resources on male drivers to take them to and from work.

At one point in 2015, a woman who was at the forefront of the right to drive campaign was arrested. However, it is a new chapter and now women can take over the wheels. Back to our Uber drivers in Tanzania, with the introduction of this means of transport system, many women have taken charge of the wheel.

They share their experiences on Dar es Salaam roads, their safety concerns and how people perceive them.

They also give us those details of how women who are interested could grab this opportunity and make money.

I have had my experiences with female Uber drivers, some are in my age bracket and some are old and all I can say is that it is always great to see a woman out there trying out to make ends meet.

Some drive for extra cash during their extra time. I have had confessions from a few of my acquaintances of how they feel safe with a woman driver on the wheel especially after partying late in the night or if they need airport drop-offs and pickups. This is not to mean that there are no great male Uber drivers out there but let’s give it up to these strong women on our crazy roads.

Just the other day, a woman Uber driver issued a sex discrimination proceedings against the company with claim that in unfairly disadvantages women who work for it according to the UK based Independent newspaper.