A cry for gender equality

By John Namkwahe; jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Ismail Mohammed, 35, a resident of Mkunwa in Mtwara rural district and a peasant farmer of cassava and cashewnuts, had never before heard of gender equality and he didn’t have the slightest idea what the word ‘gender’ really means.

He is married to Mwanaasha Juma and the two have been blessed with two children; a daughter (10-year-old) and a son (6-year-old).

Due to lack of knowledge about gender equality, Ismail admits to committing a number of social injustices such as depriving his wife of her basic rights. Such a misguided attitude towards his wife consequently led to unending misunderstandings in the family. Ismail now regrets his former dictatorial demeanor and looks to God for forgiveness.

Ismail represents a number of men with the same overbearing attitude towards their spouses; an attitude that has seen women being deprived of their rights such as right of ownership, freedom of participation, freedom of expression among others.

“I am very ashamed of my deeds and I ask God for forgiveness. I remember the moments when I and my wife used to walk home from the farm. All I ever held was a knife, while my wife was responsible for carrying a bunch of firewood, a child on her back and a twenty litre gallon filled with water. It is a long walking distance from the farm to home,” he solemnly recounts.

Ismail’s overbearing nature wasn’t confined to farming duties; during harvesting, after selling the products, Ismail dictated the financial terms of the earnings. He was the family’s sole financial controller and made all decisions on family expenditures. “I never allowed my wife to participate in budget making; hence I was the only person to decide on all the family expenses. I controlled all the earnings and I never allowed my wife to question me over the expenditures,” he admits.

When it all changed

Ismail’s inconsiderate deportment however was challenged when in 2011 Care International Organisation arrived in Lindi and Mtwara.

He and other villagers participated in several gender classes about modern agriculture and gender related teachings. This marked a new dawn for women as the organisation was keen on improving the lives of people living in Mtwara and Lindi, particularly women, by fostering improved food security, income and resilience. This was all done under WE-RISE program.

The organisation is one among other NGOs, civil society organisations (CSOs) and private sectors that have reached a key milestone so far in empowering both men and women.

Other NGOs like Tanzania Gender Networking Program (TGNP) and the Eastern African Sub-regional Support Initiative (EASSI) have been playing a key role to harmonise national public hearings on gender equality and development in the regions.

Consolation for women who’ve experienced devastating treatment in the hands of their male counterparts is nothing to go by when looking at the broader issue of gender inequality in Tanzania. Women have for years been victims of reproachful acts that border on the unthinkable behind closed doors with their spouses.

Ismail, now a changed man, is thankful for having been given the chance to change his life and become a loving husband to his wife. “Through the project I have managed to acknowledge the importance of exercising gender equality in family level so as to give equal chance to women to own property such as land which wasn’t the case before,” he says, and adds; “everything has changed. I have now given my wife a piece of land which is approximately 3 acres so that she can use it for farming.”

Ismail has now become a responsible husband and he helps his wife with domestic activities such as fetching firewood from the forest and he sometimes takes their children to hospital.

His wife is pleased and she can now look forward to better days ahead following the transformation her husband has gone through.

Apart from participating in agriculture, Ismail engages in entrepreneurship activities to earn additional income to feed his family. This helps him support his wife in generating more income.

He also addresses his gratitude to Tanzania’s Police Force for its endless support to local people. The cordial relationship between the police and the public was made possible through efforts by Care international in Tanzania which played a key role in linking the local people in the regions with Police force through gender desk establishment.

Ismail advises other men to abandon a patriarch system of managing their families instead they must give their wives opportunities to participate and play an equal role in family affairs.

Struggle for gender equality

Women have for years fought for their rights, and with each passing year, we see an improvement on the respect for women’s rights. In urban setting the fight for equal rights seems to penetrate a lot further and faster than rural settings where information is hard to reach.

Ikupa Magdalene (pseudonym), a resident of Kyela in Mbeya currently working in Dar es Salaam airs her restlessness in the fight for her basic rights. Formerly married to one Eliakim Godfrey (pseudonym), she reveals that their matrimonial life was filled with constant arguments and at times physical abuse. She successfully ran away from the marriage and never looked back. In Dar es salaam she’s still trying to fill in the gaps in her life by doing odd jobs, but she confesses that this is a far cry from the torture she was subjected to when she was still married. “I hated my life back then; I find it difficult here, but for different reasons. I know I can come out of this situation. At least now I have the freedom to decide what I want for myself,” says a proud Ikupa.

Situation in East Africa

Looking at the situation in a broader sense, it becomes apparent that it is prevalent in many parts of the world. Here in East Africa, Tanzania and the rest of the East African Community partner states have either not implemented their pledge to fully protect women’s rights or efforts to implement them are insufficient.

Such a situation has left women vulnerable to human rights abuses and has exacerbated inequalities in governance and trade at the regional, national and community level.

Looking at the lives of common citizens in rural Tanzania, the situation is alarming. They cry at times falls on deaf ears such as the case of Ikupa, and Mwanaasha was only saved through the efforts initiated by an NGO.

For example, women in countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda still face Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) despite having laws outlawing the practice.

According to a UNICEF report about FGM in 2013, 27 per cent of girls in Kenya undergo FGM while 88 per cent in Sudan and 1 percent in Uganda.

When it comes to health, sexual and reproductive health indicators are low for all countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), maternal mortality ratio (per 100,000 live births) in EAC partner states is as follows; Burundi 740, Kenya 400, Uganda 360, Tanzania 410 and Rwanda 320. These are very high maternal mortality rates yet the countries do not allocate the required 15 per cent of their budgets to health, as agreed in the Abuja Declaration that mandated African countries to allocate this percentage.