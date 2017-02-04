Battling cancer with family by your side

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

It’s been three years since Angela Bernard lost her aunt to breast cancer, and despite all the time that has passed, she still has vivid memories of that dreadful day. The pain and suffering Angela and her family went through during the time of nursing their dear one is something that she cannot easily forget

“They were the hardest five months that my family and I went through between the time she was diagnosed with cancer until she lost the battle. I still feel like everything happened so fast and we didn’t have enough time to fight the disease as a family until the very last minute, however we still celebrate the life she had with us. I wish that women could take precaution and go for screening earlier so that they can have a better chance of battling the disease after being diagnosed,” explains Angela.

According to Angela, her aunt’s cancer was diagnosed at the very late stage and because of the complications brought by the disease it didn’t take long before things got worse. “Her left breast was swollen and she had other breathing complications, we tried to do everything to save her but it was too late,” speaks Angela.

Angela’s aunt is one among thousands of women who have lost their lives to one of the deadliest diseases that has taken the lives of many women across the world.

And while the world commemorating Cancer Day today, the reports show that numbers of women diagnosed with the disease has been increasing yearly.

Increasing cases

It is estimated that about 95 per cent of cancer patients die at home and only 5 per cent in hospital whereas in women, cancer of the cervix and breast are said to be the most common types.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Reproductive and Child Health, Cancer of the Cervix represents about 35-40 per cent of all cancer cases and 55-65 per cent of all cancers in women. Current estimates indicate that every year 7,515 women in Tanzania are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 6,009 die of the disease.

Also reports from Ocean Road Cancer Institute show that there were 955 cases of cervical cancer diagnosed in 2010 and until 2016 there were 1896 followed by breast cancer with 244 cases in 2010 and 789 cases in 2016 respectively.

Delay in diagnosis is a substantial problem for cancer patients in Tanzania and the majority of them die during the first year after being diagnosed.

For Suzane Maselle, who lost her sister, Joyce, to cancer, the disease is the death chamber. “When I first heard that my sister has cancer, I was so devastated, sad and vexatious. The pain that I felt cannot be explained in words. By then I was abroad and the news really put me in an emotional gear,” she told Woman in an interview.

One good thing she learnt when taking care of her sister during her illness was the importance of family. “By family, I do not only refer to blood-related members, but also to other relatives, friends, neighbours, workmates and even schoolmates, who came together to offer their spiritual, financial, psychological, emotional, economic and physical support to let her know that she was never alone in this world,” said Suzane, saying this is a big relief to any cancer patient.

“Family will search for what is the best cancer cure for their patient, which is the best hospital to treat their relative; they will take extra efforts to convince the patient that he/she needs treatment as soon as possible,” said Suzane, adding: “My sister’s friends played a big role in this and through prayers and psychological support, she felt that she had people around her.”

Families which have cancer patients face a myriad of challenges as they strive to take care of the sick ones. As Suzane points out, the disease itself is a challenge; finding the right medical doctor, the right hospital and the appropriate type of treatment are among the challenges.

“Cancer treatment is very expensive. It also needs good decision-making to outrun the disease otherwise giving up means losing your loved ones,” noted Suzane, saying for most ordinary people, availability and access to affordable medical insurance cover would be very crucial as it will help to reduce the financial frustration when treating a cancer patient.

“Though the main causes of cancer have not yet been well known, people can learn to change their ways of life as well as eating habits,” she said, advising women to undergo regular medical check-ups.

“One’s sickness can bring lots of people together, family, long lost friends, long lost colleagues and many more bonds. I realized the value of each individual,” Susane said.

Changing of mindset

A 63-years-old cancer survival, Nasim Moeza Karmali, recalls the agony she went through when she was first informed that she has breast cancer in 2005. “I cried a lot, thinking about my family, especially my children as by then, the chances of my survival and that of my husband, who had just undergone a major heart surgery, was very minimal,” she recalled.

However, Nasim was lucky that she did not go through any chemotherapy. While she was in Canada, the breast cancer was diagnosed at its early stage. The second medical opinion was done in India and the surgery was done in Tanzania after her husband passed away. “My only strength were my children, family members and relatives,” she said.

Nasim’s daughter, Zarmin, said they had a very tough time when their mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she praises their family members, relatives and friends for being there for their mother. “They showed us that we do not have to go through such a difficult time alone. They were with us all the time. This was a huge support to our mother,” said Zarmin.

Nasim, who lost one of her breasts due to cancer, urges family members to support women who have been diagnosed with cancer. “I learned that Non Communicable Diseases can happen to anyone. All you have to do is to accept the reality and keep on fighting it. By changing our minds’ attitudes we can change our lives,” she said.

“For women, a good family support is key in the fight against cancer. Finances are always a barrier but don’t let it be a stumbling bridge towards your health,” she noted.

Dr Heri Tungaraza, an Oncologist from Muhimbili National Hospital, who mostly deals with gastrointestinal cancer, breast cancer and some blood cancers, said according to his experience, the hardest type of cancer to treat is leukaemia, especially acute myeloid leukaemia and prolymphoctic leukaemia. “For solid tumours, pancreatic cancer tops the list,” he said.

He sees the state of cancer in Tanzania improving, though he said the country has not yet achieved all goals. “There has been a significant increase in the involvement of the private sector and increase of oncologists.

Awareness among the general public has also increased enabling active participation of patients in screening programmes and patients care,” he said, adding: “We still need to see more resources poured into this area for optimal care as we are aware that the burden is on the rise here at home and abroad.”

As we mark another commemoration of World Cancer Day, this year’s theme has remained unchanged from last year’s: “We can. I can.” and it will remain so for the coming year as well.