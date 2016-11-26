DEAR DIARY : Do not isolate women in menses

Imagine this, it is that time of the month then you hear someone making rude jokes about menstruation. These stem from beliefs that menstruating women are unclean and are not allowed to mix with people.

I have heard farmers asking women not to visit their farms during menstruation, not to touch their babies or even handle food because they are so unclean!

Then there were those in those old days who would isolate menstruating women and not even share food with them. Which nobody does of course because it is so unfair. And in some places, women who are menstruating women are not supposed to enter into sacred places of worship.

Stigma associated with these periods makes little or no room for open discussion about the same. In fact the word menstruation is still frowned upon and few dare talk about it openly.

This is why it is still talked about in hushed tones ‘lest you get embarrassed’. In some societies in Africa, people have coined names for menstrual periods to make it more acceptable. These names range from ‘looking upwards, visiting upstairs, visitors, aunty red, rolling objects, heavy load’ just but to mention a few.

This is crazy, right? Imagine someone using those terms instead of just saying menstruation. It is interesting how the society treats women. These taboos bring shame and humiliation to the womenfolk and it is even worse for girls on puberty.

Perhaps, it is because humiliation towards menstruation is deeply embedded into society. These taboos still hold back women as they are not able to go on with their daily activities fearing humiliation. So it is time we busted those myths by creating awareness about menstruation and educating both men and women about the same. Giving tips on menstrual hygiene would also suffice and teaching girls that periods should not be shameful.

The good news is here, as many women across the world are still trying to navigate the shame that menstruation taboos bring, there are some people doing remarkable work to create a positive approach towards menstruation.

They are changing the lives of many girls and helping them stay in school by giving them sanitary towels. They are also educating people about the same.

Janet

ajotieno@tz.nationmedia.com