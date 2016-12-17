DEAR DIARY : Fighting for women and children

There is more we can do to address violence against women and children, like punishing the perpetrators severely. Violence against women and children are among the most destructive experiences afflicting our loved ones.

A lot of effort has been made by the authorities to curb this but it still persists.

Not many people report violence against women and children so there is a high number of those who suffer in silence. Perhaps we need to know what violence about women and children is all about to get a clear picture of what we are talking about.

The UN defines violence against women as “an act of gender-based violence that results or is likely to result in physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty whether occurring in public or private life.” The organization defines violence against children as “all forms of physical or mental violence, injury and abuse, neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, including sexual abuse.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines it as “the intentional use of physical force or power, threatened or actual, against a child, by an individual or group, that either results in or has a high likelihood of resulting in actual or potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development or dignity.” Such acts of violence are usually costly and come with behavioral, health, psychological, and economic consequences.

And on the account of increasing incidences of violence against women and children, there is need for awareness about complexities of such acts and equip the community on how to prevent and respond to such cases. Now is the time to take action.

We can start by talking to those in our inner circles like family and friends, then take it to the community level. We should not keep quiet and mind our business as violence persists. At times, victims of such violence end up with trauma and can eventually die.

This is how serious it is. We only talk about violence against women and children during workshops then go and forget about it for the rest of the days. We cannot let this happen since it is unacceptable. It is time to speak up and stand up for our women and children.

Janet

