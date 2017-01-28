DEAR DIARY : Tough January is finally coming to an end

Well after the festivities, January usually drags and is not a great month for many Christians. Those are some of the worst days of the year after the excesses of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Most families plan for activities, which sometimes cost them so much.

It is indeed a time that needs great financial planning to ensure that you don’t lead miserable life. It’s not only Christians who find January hard but most parents too as it is the time to settle bills including rent plus school fees for the children. And most children require new uniform, books and many more.

This is the good time to start budgeting and avoid impulse buying.

Go for the necessities to ensure that your pockets don’t get dented. We at times forget to plan basic things like the menu and food is very costly these days. And another thing is to learn to pay only in cash instead of swiping our credit cards if we can.

Many food stores and big supermarkets have coupons, which we can purchase when we have some money and then use later to purchase the necessities.

It is also important to explain to all members of your family that it is a tough time of the year and they need to tighten their belts and avoid overspending or wastage of any sort.

Lights should be switched off when not in use. It is not only in January when the going gets tough but financial difficulty can hit anybody out of the blues.

Most companies are retrenching and you may never know when the financial blues will hit you really hard.

It is good to have some savings to start off with in case of anything. It is also good to invest in some little business to have something to keep you going.

So it is good to imagine each month as January to ensure and spend more time on things, which will bring more money.

It is also great to take each day at a time. And please, give yourself time to have some fun because after all life does not stop in January.

And after doing some financial planning, you will realize that January is not such a bad month as many people believe.

As we usher in February, just get back on track and start saving for those rainy days.

Janet ajotieno@tz.nationmedia.com