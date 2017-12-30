DEAR DIARY: Celebrating women

2017 has been a year filled with lots of events in Tanzania. Women have made headlines for positive and negative reasons, but today, we would like to take this opportunity to applaud those who had a positive impact on society.

From film, politics, business to fashion, we have lots of reasons to celebrate our Tanzanian women. The success that these women have had in their careers has directly or indirectly had an impact on other people around them.

The positive moves Faraja Nyalandu has made in the technological world have helped thousands of children acquire better education; efforts by Flaviana Matata to found her own makeup brand have helped many girls access a new beauty product, Jennifer Bash continues to help farmers get profit from their produce through Alaska Tanzania.

The list is endless but we have so many reasons to be proud of our bold women who’ve managed to achieve success this year. As we embark on a new year, let us aspire to achieve bigger and better things. It is within our capability to attain success, it only requires determination and focus.

Let 2018 be a year of success, have a plan on how you are going to fulfill all your plans in the coming year. Women in Tanzania are rising; you need to rise with them.

You need to be a part of the success story. Let everyone know you for all the right reasons, for the good deeds you’ve done to society.