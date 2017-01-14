DEAR DIARY: Nudity and women emancipation

By Janet Otieno- Prosper

I have always wondered if nudity is the new cool for some women on social media and if it is empowering at all. I have always asked myself if stripping is really the way to go. I know that a woman’s body has always been a subject of objectification by men of all ages.

So where do we group these women who intentionally post nude photos on social media? Are they out to illicit sexual response while maintaining power of what they are capable of doing with their bodies? They strip naked and leave nothing to imagination then pose for pictures (by the way I wonder who takes these pictures) and share with the whole world to see.

Then there are also other people especially jilted lovers who share erotic videos and nude pictures of their former sweethearts on social media. This is criminal and attracts stiff penalties since it is so disempowering and taking away people’s dignity, as the victims have no control over such. The motivation of such selfish posters is to embarrass their victims.

I know that nudity has been used in some countries with oppressive regimes to subdue women and shame them in their local communities.

Nakedness has been used by these oppressive regimes to enforce patriarchal domination and magnify women’s vulnerability and enforce fear and humiliation.

According to the book Gendered Wars Gendered Memories: Feminist Conversations on War, Genocide and Political Violence by Ayşe Gül Altınay, Andrea Pető, nudity is used to dishonor women’s gender and political identity during civil unrests.

This way, they use women as disposable human mass according to this book. But Barbara Brownie in her article published in UK’s Guardian argues that at times women strip during protests to indicate that though they are vulnerable, their bodies signify strength thus nudity has power in demonstrations as it renders every human equal and evokes compassion.

But what about those who intentionally post their nude pictures like some local socialites?