DEAR DIARY: You can rise from the ashes

By Janet Otieno Prosper; ajotieno@tz.nationmedia.com ; @JanetOtieno

I believe we have all seen the dark side of the moon. There are some times in life when nothing makes sense. It could be a relationship gone sour, workplace related stress, job loss, traumatic ordeal, death of a loved one or health related challenge.

There are many people who reach to a point when they think life is not worth living.

When something happens in your life or you go through an experience that completely changes the way you look at life, you’re hit with a storm that makes your realign your priorities. Well, we are here for you and will share experiences of other women who have travelled these roads.

As Judith Lewis Herman, a famous US psychiatrist puts in her Trauma Recovery book, “The conflict between the will to deny horrible events and the will to proclaim them aloud is the central dialectic of psychological trauma.” Talking about it is therapeutic and yes, it is possible to rebuild your shattered world and stay strong again. You can pick up the broken pieces and mend them again by getting up and dusting yourself and emerging stronger than before.

I believe the experiences of these young girls we have shared in our edition today will help guide all those going through tough times. It is possible to survive and thrive. These girls explore resilience after their traumatic experiences and are unflinching in their honesty as they detail their dark days.

It is not easy to do this, examining life after tragedy, trauma or devastation is very difficult. This is why many people remain stuck in their struggle to overcome a devastating experience.

These life tornadoes are usually unexpected thus the reason why they hurt. However, many people have managed to chart their life course after such storms. Rule number one is to accept the situation and come to terms with it though it may take a long time to do this.

This stage can be very frustrating but you can practice bit by bit and believe that the storm will pass or create a new normal of how you will carry on after the ordeal.