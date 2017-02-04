DIARIES: Why you need to go for that screening

By Janet Otieno-Prosper

With increasing cancer rates in the world, we should try and go for screening. The rates are so high worrying even scientists across the globe. Screening is the only way to beat cancer as some can be detected early enough and managed effectively.

It is disheartening that about 80 per cent of cancers are not detected early because of lack of screening and early detection. According to the latest statistics more than one person in two would develop cancer at some point during their life globally. In Tanzania, it is estimated that about 95 per cent of cancer patients die at home and only 5 per cent in hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Reproductive and Child Health, Cancer of the Cervix represents about 35-40 per cent of all cancer cases and 55-65 per cent of all cancers in women.

Current estimates indicate that every year 7,515 women in Tanzania are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 6,009 die of the disease. There are many risk factors which have been pointed out and one major one is our lifestyle changes and diet which include adoption of westernised diet thereby abandoning our indigenous foods. The foods in question are calorie-laden meals among others.

Environment that we live in also plays a role in our health. Experts say that people these days lead sedentary lives as opposed to the past when people were really active. Stress and stilling down for long hours has also been attributed to be a risk factor. Certain things like cigarette smoke which according to the World Health Organization contains over known 60 carcinogens.

People have also been advised in different forums to either avoid alcohol or consume it in moderation. Medics have always advised that lifestyle factors like consumption of alcohol, smoking, diet and weight is up to us to manage. We should try to take preventive measures seriously and go for all the screenings whenever we can.

Another issue that people deal with is access to health facilities and proper diagnostic equipment to detect cancer early enough or signs of the same.