Do you know what your wife wants for Christmas?

By Salome Gregory

The year is coming to a close. With each ticking moment, the festive season reminds us that this is a time to celebrate as we usher in a new year. As such, short holidays where we meet family and friends come highly recommended. During this season of festivities, gifts are part and parcel of the holiday theme. We anticipate gifts from loved ones, those who wish to show us their gratitude.

Today being December 24, we are counting just hours to reach the joyful day of Christmas. The curiosity of getting and giving the right gift reaches boiling point at this time of the year. Men are often times seen as an easier gender when it comes to what sort of a gift to get for them, but for women, the case is different.

Woman brings you different voices on the secret to what women want for Christmas from their spouses.

When Catherine Edward,35, met her husband for the first time ten years ago, it was exactly during a time like this – Christmas time. It was at a youth camp. They started out as friends and later the relationship progressed beyond boundaries of friendship, before finally getting married.

Catherine is a business woman and a mother of two sons. Her business involves a lot of travelling between Uganda and Tanzania. That business has been there for almost nine years now. However, even with the lucrative rewards of the business, her husband has always showcased misgivings towards her multiple travels across East Africa.

“My husband is a very jealous man. He doesn’t like the fact that I travel so often. He is not in favour of the nature of my job. Whenever I travel, he seldom calls me to see how I’m doing. This has created a dispute in our marriage,” says Catherine, adding; “things have never been the same during the ten years of our marriage. My husband wants me to quit my business and take care of the family.”

This being a festive season, it’s hard to imagine what gift Catherine’s husband will get for her. Or better yet, what gift she wishes to get from him. “My gift is priceless but hard to get,” she says.

All that Catherine wants for Christmas is to break the silent treatment she receives from her husband. Lack of communication among married couples kills a lot of development plans within the marriage. “I want my husband to accept me and the nature of my business. My business helps out a lot so quitting it is not an option,” she says. Further stating that; “I know it might sound rude that I don’t have plans to quit my business for the sake of my marriage. But we talked about this and he agreed that I should invest my money. A sudden change of trying to derail me soon after I started my business won’t stop me from doing something that I desire and is vital.”

Poverty

Angelina Byera, 28, a banker and a mother of one child says that exchanging gifts during this season seems to be a culture alien to many Africans due to poverty and lack of exposure on how people in today’s world celebrate Christmas.

She grew up knowing that Christmas is all about going to church, eating a different meal on that special day and buying or getting new clothes and shoes.

However, unlike most, Angelina grew up in such situation that accustomed her to the culture of giving and receiving gifts during the festive season. Commenting on her secret gift, Angela says that she has been struggling for the three years to raise money for her dream car. Car keys and a card with her name would be a perfect gift for her this festive season.

“I don’t want to get a car bearing my husband’s name. I want it to have my name. I just want to feel that sense of ownership. The car I have been using for the past two years was previously used by my husband,” says Angelina.

Angelina has an option of taking a loan to buy a car but she’s not comfortable with that whole idea. “My priority was to own a family house which I took a loan to support my husband with construction and finally we are in our house. So I don’t want to take a second loan for the car,” she says.

Angela states that she’ll appreciate any other gift regardless; however, a new car is her wish. It might take another year for her to manage to buy the car and she can’t wait to reward herself with such an expensive gift. Jenifer Israel, 40, got married on Christmas day ten years ago. She says that, it was a perfect day for her and her husband and it brings her good memories of where they came from. Apart from celebrating Christmas, the day will mark a tenth marriage anniversary.

According to Jennifer, she and her husband have been trying to get a child for the past ten years, with no success. However, the couple is still hoping to be blessed with a child anytime but medical reports have proved that it might take a while for the couple to get a child.

“I know it is never easy to celebrate ten years of our union without having a child the entire time. But we all believe one day we will hold a child in our arms. We have been putting too much effort trying to salvage the situation however things are still complicated,” says Jenifer.

Speaking about the gift she is longing for, Jennifer wishes to spend ample time with her husband doing something together to keep them busy during that day. “Preparations for dinner are done and we can’t wait to cook for our visitors and get time to sit with them for dinner,” she says.

Adding to that, Jennifer says that their house always feels empty, quiet and always clean because there are no children to mess around in the house. Children would have been a precious gift they could get not only for Christmas but for the rest of their lives.

Regina Hosea, 32, a stay at home mother says that, the year was full of busy moments – taking care of a sick relative and children. She thinks the best gift for her would be ‘sometime alone at a quiet place’.

She says that, getting some alone time was never easy during the entire year. So going for shopping with her husband and getting a day for herself would be a perfect gift.

According to the whychristmas.com, there is only one secret to being an amazing Santa; make the gift matter. So put down the chocolates. Step away from the perfume. Think about what your lady likes. Now it is up to you to make it happen.

These presents are also left in different places. In most of Europe, the presents are left in shoes or boots put out by the children.

As boxing day approaches, you should have the perfect gift prepared for your loved one. Your wife should feel special on this special day.