Give single mothers a break

I remember a few years back in the UK, when single mothers were reportedly blamed for the riots and looting in the English towns. They were accused of raising “fatherless” boys who are violent.

Whether single or married, they are still great mothers. We should learn to appreciate all single mothers who are filling in the gap of both parents for their children.

And each case of a single mother is different; they could be single because they got children out of wedlock, some as a result of divorce and for others it is death of a spouse.

For those who got children out of wedlock, they undergo stigmatization with morality police accusing them of being irresponsible and a disgrace to the society.

This is nothing but gender biasness and discrimination. According tothe moral police, the single mothers are responsible for the children they bear as if they had an affair with themselves. There is also another story; men always deny responsibility so they undergo depression during their pregnancy and feel all alone which could endanger their lives and that of their unborn babies.

While there is no quick fix solution to the trend of single mothers but the men should equally be responsible for their children until they reach the age of 18.

The law enforcement agencies should be very keen on this to ensure the child is taken care of. A stricter child support system would be a good starting point. And those who refuse should equally face the full arm of the law.

And because it is always women who take the blame for engaging in irresponsible sex, men will also take cue and be more careful before engaging in such acts then running away. I think as a society, we should demand more from such deadbeat fathers. I respect the single mothers who have pulled out and are successful despite the challenges. They have risen above those who talk behind their backs and their accusers.

All those tears they shed after being disappointed by baby daddies should brake your heart. All we need to do is to support them and encourage them that their past should not define them as they are now smarter and stronger.