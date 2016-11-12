MEN'S CORNER : It isn’t easy, but man must drink...anytime

Times are getting rough. People are either not drinking when they should, or drinking what they normally don’t drink, because of the many changes taking place in Bongo. Thanks to JPM, people say.

Imagine, here you are on a day when your boss has said you can rest and earn for doing nothing—that’s how he describes your rest days—yet you cannot drink!

Oh yeah, you’re free the whole day, but the law (some laws!) says drinking must wait till the afternoon, yet this is a weekend. Grocery owners are taking the drinking hours law seriously now, for there isn’t money to either bribe the cops or pay the fine, for business is bad. Money circulation is low—hakuna mzunguko.

So, what do you since you’ve to drink? Oh yeah; a man cannot wait till midday for a drink when there’s a bit of cash in his wallet. Being unimaginative as you are, you’ve no idea of what to do with your time and make money therein, like others. They say a man should be making offside cash when he’s off duty but you aren’t like that. Why, you tell yourself, you’re yet to see a man be buried with his loads of money, shambas, storey buildings or vehicles. Great way to please yourself regarding the poverty you find yourself in as you hobble towards your sunset.Which is why, when you’ve little money, all you think about is: enjoy. And what a way for a man to enjoy than having a drink—any time of the day!

So, here you are, dying for a drink, but you first go and pick up something to read at the newsstand, then you head to your favourite grocery. You sit down and call Diana, your regular server who has the misguided belief that one of the male crooks who shares a roof with you will one day marry her! She actually calls you mkwe. Father in-law indeed, poor girl!

“I’m sorry, mkwe, I didn’t see you the moment you entered, what can I do you for you?” says Diana.

“You know my brand, don’t you? Warm, as usual, please,” you say.

“You want your small Serengeti? No, mkwe, that cannot be,” she says.

You’re taken aback by this answer. Is she suggesting they don’t have warm small Serengeti, as it happens often since there’s this funny assumption that beer is only drinkable when it’s cold—for everybody?

You then ask her, “So you don’t have my beer, eh?”

“It’s not that, mkwe; I thought you know,” she says.

“Know what?” you ask, almost agitated.

Diana goes on to remind you that things have changed, explaining that beer is only served during the drinking hours, short of which, she notes, “Tutakamatwa!”

“So, when will you start to sell beer?”

“Twelve o’clock.”

Duh! It’s only 10am, which means there are whole two hours of contending with a dry throat, yet you’re off duty! Is it fair? Well, you tell yourself, that’s the law, which you understand has been there even before independence, but who cared?

You’re still thinking over what your next move will be when Diana says: “But mkwe, you can still drink, but then, it won’t be Serengeti.”

“What? I’m not one to drink this brand today, another brand tomorrow… in any case, are there brands that are allowed even when it’s not drinking time?”

“Not exactly, but I can serve you with the type that you put in a mineral water bottle or a glass, or mix with a soda, whoever is keen will conclude it’s water or soda you’re taking,” she says with a naughty chuckle.

Okay! Okay! You look around and, yes; there’re all these guys, citizens of your neighbourhood, you’ve known them all these years as hard-core drinkers. Fellows who drink like real men, irrespective of the time—morning, afternoon, evening, night time—so long as there’ve money or a sponsor.

“Are you suggesting all these fellows here are taking something better than what my eyes can see?” you ask Diana.

“Of course, should I fix you something also, mkwe?”

“You’re asking the obvious, go and get me something, bring it in a glass, and come along with a bottle of mineral water that shall stand nearby.”

It means, men will drink any time of the day. All it needs is a bit of imagination.