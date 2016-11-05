By Marete Wa Marete

In high school, you thought you loved a certain dimpled girl in your class. Time flew past and you forgot all about her as each one of you joined different colleges. Maybe she even married the village tycoon in a wedding ceremony like no other. You meet in the village church, you give her cold smile and wave as she tries to get busy with kids threatening to unleash mayhem while the service is going on. You reckon that is your fate and that she was not meant for you. You never loved in the first place and yours was childish lust. You even laugh it off.

In college, you’re joined by other young men and women all drunk in their own folly and you happily join the bandwagon with abandon. You throw your cares to the four winds and ride the tide. Among those girls, several somehow find themselves on your bosom. Of course, you still maintain your Christian or Muslim name but what you do at college can turn the devil green with envy. You forget the sound living that was the hallmark of your family lifestyle. If you are lucky to come out of it unscathed, you will proceed on with your old habits – after all, you have you own money.

Love concocted behind the office shelves

You have been running errands for the company and now you feel that you sell-by-date time has come to get your life partner. Unfortunately, the characteristics of a man you read in cheap romance novels – tall, handsome dark and blah, blah in the case of girl only occur in the Brazilian soap operas. For a man, you have other ideas. You are eyeing someone’s daughter who is hardworking, sexy, educated and with characteristics that would suit the mother of you children. This is not forthcoming because, she, like you went through a period of wanton living. Well like drowning people, you cling to each other, crisscross the city asking for exorbitant donations to facilitate a wedding that we very well know won’t work. Two years down the road, you are divorced or living in hell.