Misleading beliefs on menses

By Alfred Zacharia

Menstruation is a subject that’s met with a lot of concern in Tanzania due to the longstanding problems that have subsisted since time immemorial. Young girls shy away when asked to detail some of the ordeals they go through that are directly attributed to menses.

In a country like Tanzania which consists of more than 200 tribes, having different views and beliefs can be a common thing.

Tribes have mixed views on menstrual myths, as it occurs in Vingunguti Suburb, Dar es Salaam city.

Woman Magazine has established that, those crazy cultural Myths on menstrual periods have affected girls’ academic performance.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), one in 10 African teenage girls in remote areas miss school during their menstrual period and eventually drop out of school.

Such a scenario is seen at Miembeni Primary School whereby about 40 per cent of the female students miss classes for five to seven days a month due to menstruation mishaps.

Miembeni Primary school head teacher Ailiko Yahaya revealed that the school girls fail to attend to classes thinking that menstruation is a disease or a misfortune.

She said it is a shock for a school located in a civilized community like Dar es Salaam to honour misleading beliefs.

“I cannot tell what parents have been telling their children about the situation and I don’t understand why menstrual periods can prohibit a girl student from attending classes,” she wondered.

She added that girls consider menstruation as a very ‘confidential’ matter, that is why many fail to seek permission for hygienic privacy.

Even when she tried to find out why girls fail to attend classes, all she got where varying stories that seemed far from the truth.

Ancestral roots

One of the parents interviewed by Woman said that she is forced to abide by taboos and rules left by the ancestors. She insisted that during menstrual period a girl should not meet or touch any boy, which is why they have to be locked up at home until the period ends.

Ms Catherine Komba, a Vingunguti resident confirmed that the Ngoni tribe prohibits children from going to school when they are in menstrual periods.

“When a Ngoni girl undergoes menstruation, she cannot attend classes hence she should stay at home to get ritual teaching,” Ms Komba explained.

She said Ngoni people teach young girls on how to cover the blood during menses because no one should see it.

The girls are forbidden from crossing the subway during that period that is why they stay indoors.

“When a girl crosses a subway or if she bleeds in front of other people, it is taken as a bad omen that she cannot bear a child or ever get married,” she noted

She also stressed that, during menstruation, a Ngoni girl or woman is strictly prohibited from putting salt into any food. Doing so is regarded as a misfortune to the men related to a particular family.

She said if a man related to such a family consumes such food he could suffer from hydrocele- a medical condition associated with the collection of fluid around the testes.

Protest against the myths

Ms Mwajabu Ally, a resident of Vingunguti has protested against the myths on her Zalamo tribe.

She said, menstruation has nothing to do with those misfortunes and a girl is in a position to do other stuffs, including going to school.

“In Zaramo society, a girl who experiences menstruation for the first time spends seven days in her room where she attends training on traditional rites,” Mwajabu noted.

The course occurs once in her lifetime; from there she gets initiated into adulthood.

Primary girls from different schools in Vingunguti have agreed that the ongoing myths are a great barrier to their learning in schools.

A Standard 7 pupil at Miembeni Primary School Rahma Salumu told Woman that her mother used to tell her to stay at home during the ovulation period.

She said her mother sometimes comes to school asking for permission from teachers stating that her daughter is seriously sick.

“This situation really affects my performance during exam period because I spend up to seven days at home while my fellow students keep on learning,” she lamented.

Again, a Standard Six pupil from the same school, Zuhura Mohamed shares a similar predicament with Rahma.

“I stay with my grandmother, she espouses traditional myths on menstruation so she forbids me to attend classes during my menstrual periods,” she said.

However, the two pupils and the head teacher commended the Vingunguti local authority for enhancing gender specialised organisations to provide education to the pupils and parents.

They commend, the Binti Yetu Foundation (BYF) as the first Non-Governmental Organization to visit the school to create awareness.

The girls said, the education they got from BYF has opened their mind that menstruation is a normal thing to any female.

Thanks to BYF now they understand that as females, menstruation is a part of their growth stages and it is not linked to misfortunes and diseases.

For her part, the BYF managing director, Ms Rose Urio, said the myths have shaken her heart to the extent that she has to visit more schools and residents in Vingunguti to create awareness on the matter.

She says she plans to reach six regions for the same mission before 2017.

Ms Urio has also established that most girl students at Vingunguti either don’t know how to use menstrual pads or lack money to purchase them.

She said the situation makes them lose confidence in front of people. She says Sh1000 per pad is a prohibitive price for some girls to afford.

“My plea to the government through Tanzania Revenue Authority is to waive tax on the imported pads or set up local industries for such commodities,” she said

She also urged the government and other stakeholders to create enabling sanitation infrastructure in schools that would make girl students comfortable during their menstrual periods.

However, the Vingunguti local authority has promised to invite more institutions to visit the schools and create awareness on the matter.