ONE MAN'S VIEW: Are women as mysterious as purported?

By Marete Wa Marete

I am currently in Kenya. Most FM radios here have these debates that depict the other side of relationships that sometimes shouldn’t be aired owing their amplified lurid sexual connotations. However, due to the public demand and the fact that they mirror the society, callers of all walks of life fall over themselves, sometimes, each caller exposing their folly. Of course, some are sensible while others are complete oafs. Such debates revolved on whether women should be trusted with a man’s bank account etc. Another revolved on whether women are too complex to be understood.

In men’s encyclopedia of things, it is purported that women are complex beings. Men say that it is like studying rocket science when trying to understand women. Today she may be elated for no apparent reason, the next; she would be sulking while on the day after, she would be something in between. This, in my opinion is a misogynist (men who hate women or looking for an excuse to hate them) psychology. How come you understand your mother, sister, “nyumba ndogo” and not the woman whom you daily wake up next to?

Common! The meme and preconceived notion that women are complex has been there since time immemorial. We tend to look at things very subjectively it is time men made deliberate efforts to “understand” women. If you can understand how a rocket works against gravity, then it is time to step aside and reassess your way of thinking.

Men and women are wired differently, but this, in my opinion is nature’s way of creating compatibility and thus good relationships. She may sulk over this or other reason. It is man’s duty to help her through her sulking – of course through understanding. She may be over-the-moon. It is the man’s duty to ensure that stays right there! And this is also through understanding. Most men don’t listen to their women. How else do they expect to understand those women?

The women I have talked to tell me that romance comes naturally to them. They love it when a man expresses his love for them. Show them that you love them. Say it through flowers, dinners, gifts and of course count surprises as an important element of their DNA. Understand these basic points and act accordingly and you can consider yourself an understanding man!