By Marete Wa Marete

Here is the common cliché that men are from Mars, women are from Venus, explaining the chasm between male and female behaviour and dispositions. Let me explain. In a recent survey, it has been found that men are more likely to do something so asinine, something that will certainly lead to their death. Sample the case of a man trying to steal a ride home by hitching a shopping trolley to the back of a train, only to be dragged several kilometers to his death before it was able to stop. One would ask, why for God’s sake would anyone do such a stupid thing? Sometimes, prodded by the urge to impress women or make “history” of some sort, men have done some of the riskiest things – things that defy logic.

Other examples include the man who shot himself in the head with a ‘spy pen’ weapon to show his friend it was real? The list is endless. Right here in Dar es Salaam, we have witnessed kids careening on our roads on roller skates, clinging on fast-moving daladalas, oblivious of the fact that they could hit a pothole and that could spell their deaths! You did it, I did it too, especially as a young boy. We climbed some of the oldest trees in the village, teetered on some shake stones atop a waterfall and received a thorough thrashing from Mama and Papa. That is not to mention the strenuous, risky somersaults that resulted in a broken arm (thank God it was not the neck that broke in that instance), just to impress Susan, Mary or Asha, the girl next door!

Idiotic findings

While I don’t buy much of the so-called scientific researches and their preposterous findings, this is one finding in particular that is plausible because of the reasons I enumerated above – that men are prone to doing silliest stuff on earth – deeds that cannot impress even a baboon, albeit to stroke their egos and impress a woman somewhere .

A 20 year study of the Darwin Awards, an annual review of the most foolish way people have died, found almost 90 per cent were ‘won’ by males. Sample this; of the 318 valid cases, 282 (88.7 per cent) were awarded to males and just 36 to females, a gender difference entirely consistent with male idiot theory (MIT) that states men are idiots and idiots do the most asinine things. The crux? When you see your son do silly things you did as a child, just caution him not to overdo them.