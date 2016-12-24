ONE MAN'S VIEW: Some women are overzealous feminists

By Marete Wa Marete

The popular feminist adage that “a woman needs a man just as fish need a bicycle” could easily be summed up to mean that men have become vestigial, good-for-nothing components of the society, and that they are no longer indispensable as they used to be. Put otherwise, male species are only littering the ideal sanitary Eden meant for women since the foundations of the earth with their unneeded presence.

I would hate my daughter to grow up embracing this kind of uncalled-for and self-enslaving notions. The levels in which women are entrenched in the wayward notion vary from one to another; some are staunch while others are drifting in it, purporting to be feminists but secretly willing to jump the fence if goaded to do so.

Indeed, the more women have scaled career ladders and plunged themselves into careers formerly deemed to be the reserve of men, the more they have tended to feel that they no longer need men who put them there in the first place – it’s felt that there should be men’s and women’s planets separated from each other by several million light years.

Even with modern day advancements, nothing can take the place of male companionship. Some nauseating statistics I read somewhere points to the fact that 60 per cent of American women prefer sharing their beds with dogs. If feminism dictates prefer hairy animals to fellow human beings, then it is nothing but a cult of very misinformed people PhDs notwithstanding.

Truism or desperado philosophy?

The truism that a fish needs its fins and not a bicycle is a realist notion that may apply only to fish and not breathing human beings. In other words, the philosophy is certainly distorted to say the least. The apparent self-sufficiency is merely borne of half-baked understanding of the mechanisms that comprise a woman or man-woman relationships – our likeness, different physiological, inherent yearning to pair up and psychological compositions.

To feminists, relationships between men and women are purely sexual. One needs not be a scholar of any sorts to see the contrary. You only have to look around you and listen to the dictates of nature. If a man hurts a woman out there, the solution is not to hate all men in the guise of feminism. On the flip side, men should desist from treating women as objects. That way, we could have a more liveable world.