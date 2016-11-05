SINGLE IN THE CITY: Dear women, learn to empower yourselves

By Caroline Uliwa

Where is the space where a woman can just be, where is her tale known to be free, during the day she’s told to live like a saint. ‘Kama mwenda wazimu’, she complies. Your laundry she’ll do, your money she won’t loot, instead the children she’ll put, to school. Oh yes, this Tanzanian woman saint pays her dues.

She’s polite ‘cover your curves!’ she obliges, ‘be clever but not too outright!’ she’s all right???! Then at night, you instruct her at your pleasure to strip her veil. Reveal the curves she’s swayed and hidden in sweating drawers, without any money from you to ensure at least here, she too can enjoy being alive.

“Hapana kwa kweli mimi Mama yangu Mchaga bwana, aliniambia wazi. You’ve got to earn your own ‘Eleri’, my soul sister Salome (the young politician) sweetly with a gaze of steel affirms, when I caught up with her in Masaki recently for cocktails.

Lessons from the powerful African women

As I write this, I have brushed shoulders with powerful women from Africa here in Johannes-burg, SA. The most endearing of them being the wife of the late Nelson Mandela, ‘Mama’ Graca Machel, she has this trust which sweetly enough I am a member. Anyhow the trust has various networks all by African women with mandates, to empower women and children on the continent.

You can verify their legitimacy through searching online for ‘Graca Machel Trust-GMT’. Their findings affirm that “62 per cent of illiterate adults in Africa are women” which means right now, I am only communicating to less than 30 per cent of you women and men in Tanzania who are really literate in English, as it’s a third language for the majority.

Nonetheless change like a ripple in a huge swath of a lake, needs only a fig stirred by one hand to affect a sizeable chunk on its surface. Speaking of figs, another disturbing fact from GMT goes, “African women spend 40 billion hours per year fetching water and firewood.” Yes, this one just got me outright furious. Anyhow as my chagga soul sister Salome affirms, these problems aren’t happening by chance, we women are simply lazy where it matters.

Particularly in the area of being loyal, for how do you proclaim you’re an honourable African. A resident of a continent, whose ancestors worshiped the environment (the Hehe had their river till the late 1800s understood as God). Now you dare to pretend it’s a coincidence, how you are now a slave to your environment.

Work Smart, Not HARD…

Mama Graca Machel puts it in perspective, what with her extensive experience of being not only the First Lady to two outstanding presidents of post-colonialism/apartheid Africa namely Samora Machel & Nelson Mandela but also she herself was a Minister of Education in Mozambique; “No, African country at present is at a position to say to the West or East, leave it or take it, this is the price of our resources .’

Is it any wonder then that on the ground ‘tunazidi kujichapa’. Through these insane chores, like spending billions of hours a year simply cooking and bathing. See our fore fathers/mothers have already paid by sweat and blood. As they were enslaved, colonised so the ‘Albino’ (humans with less melanin on their skin)’ look alike descendants. Let’s face it, who can’t do swat in the sun (Serena Williams). Thus in their fridge like temperatures have made ‘AmaaaZiiing’ inventions like state of the art tap water systems.