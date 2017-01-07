SINGLE IN THE CITY: Relationship advice from the Bible

By Woman Reporter

There’s no shortage of advice these days on how to improve your relationships. Especially the relationship with your spouse. Endless self-help books, magazine articles and websites have been written, and psychologists have worked on the subject for decades!

But actually, much of the best advice has been around for thousands of years. So just because we’re still feeling the festive season hangover, let’s look at some of the advice that’s in the Bible. It might have been expressed in rather formal and poetic language, but it’s still very good psychology!

Reading a Bible seeking relationship advise will open your world to new findings that you never thought existed. Your insight on matters concerning relationships will be widen to a range that’s never been unprecedented. And as you read, you should be very attentive and cautious while absorbing the words of relationship wisdom.

There are many verses dedicated to matters of relationships that will help you make the right decisions. You will be able to approach courtship in a whole different light. As you read through, do not misinterpret the meaning of the verses. However complex or simple they might seem, analyse each word carefully before finally knowing what it really means.

Do you recognise the verses where these ideas come from? See if you can remember the references. The answers are printed at the bottom of Page 8.

Keep good company. If you surround yourself with people who support and encourage your relationship, and avoid people who lead you astray, then your marriage will be much stronger. Like once you’re wed, you need to let go of friends who try to make you behave like you’re still single… (1)

Always put your partner first in your thoughts, and give them all your support and encouragement. (2)

Resolve conflicts

Don’t talk about your partner in a negative way. Negativity puts a huge strain on every relationship, and ends a lot of marriages. (3)

Always be appreciative, and show your love to the people who really matter in your life. In fact say it out loud! Your partner isn’t a mind reader. They need to hear you say how much you appreciate what they do for you, and how much you love them. (4)

Practice self-control and restraint. Calm down — and best of all, sleep on anything that’s upset you — rather than starting an argument in the heat of the moment. (5)

Don’t be selfish. You and your spouse are a team. So share all your money, for example, and manage it as if you were one person. And be 100 per cent honest to one another! (6)

Be a good listener. Learn to understand your partner’s point of view before you answer. You’ll avoid all sorts of misunderstandings, and will resolve conflicts much more easily. (7)

Avoid any sort of verbal abuse. The bedrock of a good relationship is effective communication. So if you want to improve your marriage, then learn how to speak kindly to one another. It’s surprising how easy it is to be rude to the one you love - using words you wouldn’t dare say in public! Always find a way to say what needs to be said politely. (8)

Healthy relationships need a whole lot of forgiveness! That’s not the same as condoning something that hurt you. And you’ll never forget what happened. But relationships fail if you’re forever blaming one another. Forgive and move on. (9)

Avoid being critical and judgemental. Because giving each other a hard time stops good communication. Say at least five genuinely nice things about one another, for every criticism, however constructive it’s meant to be! (10)