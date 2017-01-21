SINGLE IN THE CITY: When dating a single parent

By Woman Reporter

Even if you may think otherwise, I must tell you that there are a lot of compelling reasons to date a single parent.

Most people are apprehensive about dating single parents because they think that this kind of relationship is more complicated and that having a kid equals more responsibility, but things are not the way you may think they are.

Dating a single mom or a single dad can be the greatest thing ever and you may even discover that they are your Mrs. or Mr. Right.

Here are a few very compelling reasons to date a single parent that you should consider:

They are tough and independent: One of the most compelling reasons to date a single parent is precisely the fact that they are tough and independent, and that they can take care of their family. They are no wimps.

They are very responsible, hard-working and they are very loyal, since they want stability and security for their little one.

They don’t play games: Single parents don’t like to play games since they don’t have too much free time to fool around. You won’t have to guess if they are into you since they will only keep you around if your relationship is a good thing for them and their child.

They take their relationship seriously and they are very honest.

They are very patient: Most single parents are very patient, especially because they have to be this way with their little ones. Despite that, they don’t have too much tolerance for bad behavior. They can easily articulate what they want or what they need from a relationship, and they don’t like to waste time playing games.

They are practical: Another great reason to date a single parent is the fact that they are very practical and fun at the same time.

They are very responsible since they have to take care of their little ones and they are working extremely hard, so they’ll be able to offer their little bundle of joy all that they need.

They are very adaptable: Single parents are very adaptable. They do know that things don’t always go as planned and they have learned how to make the best out of every situation. They are not afraid of all the obstacles that might appear in their path since they know that failure is one of the best teachers they’ll ever have.

They are selfless: One of the most compelling reasons why anyone who is looking for their soul mate should date a single parent is also the fact that most single parents are selfless since they are used to putting other people’s needs before their own.

They are very kind but they are also super-appreciative of a helping hand.