THE PUB : You too patronise where big shots go

By Wa Muyanza

You’ve chosen to have a daytime drink at this place with a name that ends with the word “Restaurant”, located on the first floor of an upmarket business complex.

A flower pot here, a pot of flower there—what they call interior décor, or something like that—is good. Four 21-inch TV sets hang from the ceiling, meaning irrespective of where one is seated, one can still watch programmes.

And the volume is low. A big contrast from Wa Muyanza’s usual hangouts, where there’s one lonely TV, a radio, a CD, each of them blaring at full volume, like they’re competing for prominence. The kind of place you’ve to shout to be heard by the person seated next to you.

This is a restaurant, right? It means you’re free to have a drink irrespective of the time of the day. In restaurants, it is concluded, nobody partakes of booze to get drunk; here a man takes a drink as an appetiser, to enable him to relish the meal he’ll be taking in due course.

Meals? Ha! Ha! Ha! Not for Wa Muyanza of course, for a simple dish here, going by the menu, makes you Sh8,000 poorer! You aren’t in that big league, the type that can freely waste a whole eight thou for food, more when that food comprises a mere quarter of European chicken (English for what we kuku wa Kizungu?)

So, all you do here is order a beer, have it in peace as you go through some serious newspaper articles. No disturbance which you’re made to endure at your usual local, where, if you open a book or newspaper you’re likely to be asked why you consider the grocery a library.

“Mzee Muya, yaani, you read newspapers in your office, where you even participate in preparing it, then you come to read the same paper in the grocery… why?” Kaso, a regular drinker in your local, would say as he grabs your newspaper, which he would read (or rather, look at) for a few seconds, then put it on the table and order a round. It’s like he says to you: “Hey; no reading here—let’s drink, man!”

Now in this restaurant, which is possibly classified, meaning it’s a place people of class (whatever that means) patronise, every customers minds his own business. One doesn’t just walk to your table and join you, simply because he knows you.

Indeed, during the time you’ve been here, several fellows you consider old buddies walked in after you, waved “hi” and proceeded to a table of their choice. After sometime, such fellows would be joined by (mostly) a lady, or some other guy with whom he discusses issues, in decent tones.

In Wa Muyanza’s kind of groceries, drinkers normally talk very noisily. A person would be addressing another seated right in front of him, at the same table, but his voice would be so high a person at the furthest corner of the grocery would hear.

There’s a guy two tables away from yours working on his laptop. Oh, yeah. He’s busy punching away the keys over a glass of beer, while making calls now and then. Try doing that in Wa Muyanza’s kind of grocery. You’ll hear hisses: “Look at him, yaani, he wants us to know he owns a computer! Kwani, what’s a computer? Next time he’ll come here with his TV; some people!”

Forget about making a phone call at your kind of grocery… it’s virtually impossible, given the noise. Yeah, noise from fellow drinkers, from the TV and CD player. And of course, from pool—or, as we call the game ‘pool table’—players. When you receive a call there, or want to make one, you’ve to suspend your drinking and take a walk to some good distance.

You’ve already taken two beers and it’s now past midday. It means your local is operating now and you won’t have to drink stealthily in fear of JPM’s askaris. And of course, you’re rather bored here.

This is a weekend and a man needs a bit of action and there’s no action here. And what’s more, your beer brand costs Sh3,000, while you’ll get it at a mere Sh2,000. That’s a big difference, by any standard.

You pay Sh6,000 for the two small bottles you’ve taken and leave to enjoy your daytime weekend drink where you belong—at your noisy local.