THE PUB :Esaya bails you out, ATM lets you down

By Wa Muyanza

You’re at your local grocery for a daytime drink. Best time to have a beer, if you ask Wa Muyanza. You’re off duty, which means you’ve all the time in the world to really enjoy a drink…slowly.

On weekdays, you drink like, as the Waswahili put it, a person who’s being chased! The idea is to ensure you finish at least two bottles before closing time, faster faster. Pili the akaunta doesn’t want to take risks. She has had ugly encounters with mapolisi over violation of the closing time rule a few times, and she has vowed she’s not ready for a repeat. “JPM era is no joke!” she tells whoever suggests she continues dispensing beer when it’s well past the closing hour.

“I’ve a child to go back to… buy whatever you want right now, pesa mbele, because I’m closing,” she’ll say as she pulls the curtain behind the metal grills at the counter.

Now this is Saturday. You’re at ease; enjoying the rare relaxation that other Bongoville residents take for granted. With you are two ndugus, Esaya and Sele, who double as occasional drinking buddies. Trust them—instead of coming to your house, they drove to a grocery in your neighbourhood and called.

“Hey, bro, we’re here to visit you,” said Esaya on the phone.

“I’m in the house, hoot and someone will open the gate for you,” you responded.

“But we aren’t at your gate; we’re at “your” grocery and have already ordered two small Castros for you… the bottles are waiting for you on the table,” Esaya said.

You asked the guys to give you a few minutes. All your effort to convince them to come over and say hi to “their children” in your house failed.

True to Esaya’s word, there’re two little warm Castros at their table waiting for you and before long you’re through with one. Majanga the barmaid is about to open the second bottle when you tell her to wait.

“Why are you stopping her?” Esaya and Sele react, almost in unison. “I need to get some cash from my bank across the road… it won’t take more than fifteen minutes,” you say.

As we all know, a man doesn’t just sit and drink with fellow men when there is nothing in his pocket, unless things are really bad. You’re certain there’s a little cash in your account, so you tell yourself you’ll visit your bank. “You don’t have to,” says Esaya, “I’ll lend you something and after you withdraw money from the ATM, you’ll repay me via the mobile pesa”.

“That’s nice of you,” you say as you accept a Sh50,000 loan from Esaya. Mwanamme pesa, they say. Your visitors are gone by 4pm and you’re free to visit the nearest bank where you walk straight to the ATM cabin. You owe Esaya fifty thou, but you want to withdraw Sh100,000 so that there’ll be something to keep you going till the month-end.

You insert the card in the machine and follow the instructions. Please enter your password. Please wait… Please take your card. Brrrr… Brrr… Brrrrr. Clink, clunk. No money. Please take your receipt. You look at the receipt expecting it will tell you there’s something wrong with the machine, but it doesn’t. Instead, it shows you have withdrawn a whole Sh100,000. A big lie!

You tell an askari guarding the premises of what has happened. He tells you not to worry. “Come tomorrow; they’ll sort out your matter; you can’t have lost your cash… these machines misbehave like that at times.”

“But tomorrow is Sunday,” you say.

“I know, but this bank opens on Sunday— from 9 o’clock,” he says. You’re at the bank at 9am sharp. The customer care lady listens to you and tells you to come on Monday.

“Once we do the reconciliation we’ll send your cash to your bank tomorrow…,” says the customer carer.

You visit your bank on Monday and inquire about your balance. Your hundred isn’t there. You take a bajaj and check out with the bank that houses the hopeless ATM. They tell you not to worry.

“Yes, we’ve discovered an extra one hundred thou in our totals… we’ll wire it to your bank account, worry not.”

You’ve doubts with these people, so you skip Tuesday and visit your bank on Wednesday… nothing!

You’re sure Esaya is thinking that you’re just another com-man in town even as you call to tell him about your tribulation with the hopeless ATM outlet.