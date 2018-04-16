By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Aksa John is an 11-year-old girl who lives in the streets of Dar es Salaam. Her survival depends on Good Samaritans. For her, food, shelter and clothes are luxuries. Wearing torn dirty clothes, she spends almost the whole day begging for alms from motorists and passersby, day in, day out.

“Saidia mama nipate hela ya chakula,” (“Please mom, would you help me? I need some money to buy something to eat”), she asked me when I met her at Kisutu street in Dar es Salaam last Thursday. She was accompanied by 9-year-old pendo Zuberi, with whom they have been moving around the streets together for sometime now. Despite not being from the same family, they have now become friends.

Aksa lives in the street with her mother while Upendo left her home in Kigamboni after her parents separated.

The girls lives in misery. “It is rainy season and it gets very cold during the night! We don’t have a good place to sleep, we normally sleep on the corridors in the street. A cold ground is our everyday bed. If that is not enough, mosquitoes disturb us the whole night,” Aksa told Young Citizen.

“Street life is so difficult; some of our friends have been raped. I am luck that didn’t happen to us. Sometimes we don’t get food to eat. We don’t go to school. I would love to go to school v

Siwema and Helena say life becomes like a hell when they got sick. They don’t have anything to pay for healthcare services. “No one cares for us,” says Siwema

Siwema and Helena are among thousands of street children living in vulnerable conditions in Tanzania. According to www.globalgiving.org there are an estimated 437,500 street children in Tanzania. Some of them are orphans while others live on the street because of the violence and abuse they suffered at home.

In April 12, the world will mark the International Day for Street Children, which was launched on April 12, 2011 by the Consortium for Street Children (CSC), the leading international network dedicated to realising the rights of street children worldwide, and is supported by Aviva, the world’s 6th largest insurance group.

This year’s theme is launching the ‘4 Steps to Equality’ campaign – a call to governments around the world to take four steps that will achieve equality for street children.

The 1Steps to Equality is Commit to equality- recognise that street connected children have the same rights as everyone else and reflect that in the law.

The 2nd Steps is Protect every child - protect street connected children from violence and abuse and ensure children have access to justice when they are harmed.

The 3rd Steps- Provide access to services - enable access to the same essential services as every other child, such as hospitals and schools so they can reach their full potential