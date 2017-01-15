Book show cultivating reading culture

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Cultivating a reading culture among children is one of the greatest values that parents can hand down to their children.

This makes them independent in their search for knowledge as it broadens their vocabulary as well as sharpening their language ability.

Through reading a variety of works children get to understand different culture and their evolution over time.

However, even as important as it is, most parents tend to ignore the fact that by encouraging their children to read books, they would be preparing a wider pathway in their later lives.

But sometimes it also comes to the availability of reading materials as most bookshops do not have materials suitable for young children.

In a bid to promote reading, especially among school children, Seif School Centre has opened a new book store in Dar es Salaam, where parents can access a variety of books and school materials.

Parents and children who attended the brief exhibition at the school centre in Upanga, Dar es Salaam recently were full of admiration as they sampled books.

The books were of all sorts ranging from story books to cookery and drawings, while others searched for academic books that suit everyone at home.

Joycelyne Joseph a pupil at St. Felista Primary School was very impressed by the idea of having a one-stop-shop for various school items. For her, finding various books in one store has always been a challenge.

“Exhibitions like this are very important because they can help us know where we can get the books we want apart from encouraging children to read,” said Joyceline.

Fatema Amirali, an official at Seif School Centre, supports the notion that books are source of knowledge just as Joyceline’s mother who has always encouraged her daughter to read.

In her view she believes that the low rate of reading Tanzanians has been contributed to high prices of books that most bookshops charge.

“Most Tanzanians do not want to read books, but their affordability is also a contributing problem; most of the books are expensive,” said Fatema.

According to her book exhibitions help parents and children to understand that books are very important in their lives.

“Reading books everyday makes children have a ‘food for the mind’ after their busy day in schools or after classes; we all know how children are,” she adds.

Nelly Mwanyika, a parent also attended the exhibition was impressed by the variety of books available at the store, saying it was promoting children’s academic welfare.

“Reading a variety of books exposes children to a wide range of language features and vocabulary. Also story books can provide inspiration, thought, reflection and stimulate children’s imagination,” says Nelly.

Prisca Kombo also a parent urged parents and guardians to encourage children to make reading part of their lifestyle. She believes that by doing so it will help the country raise citizens who are conscious in many ways.

Calvin Joseph, a student at Jitegemee Secondary School, admits that reading books can help students in learning good values that influence their conducts.