Celebrating Easter with great activities

By Reporter, Citizen

Happy Easter dear children, as you celebrate this day Young Magazine decide to give you very simple ideas on how to celebrate it. Easter ideas for children can be very simple if children know where they are going to enjoy and spend their time during the day. But all of this needs parent assistance.

What you need to do is ask your parents to throw an Easter party to remember with crafts, and different activities for you, without forgetting delicious food.

Children are so generous with their ideas and are wonderful artists, a make-and-take craft would be a perfect addition to any holiday party.

Consider the location

Children’s party ideas also work best when the theme that you use is based on location. You can try a zoo themed children’s party that is both great fun and highly educational as well.

You can start at home with a little snack or lunch, and then have one of the zoo’s staff picks the children up for a ride and a personalised tour of the zoo.

Make an activity list

The next step is for you to create an activity list of the games that you can enjoy. With most games, however, you should asks your parents also be prepared to provide some small prizes to be given away because you will be with other children.

Visiting orphanage centre

Children who are in an orphanage or institutionalized care facility are emotionally fragile and have experienced neglect, abandonment, or loss.

Charity is certainly something we should teach our children, and of course they should be part of the discussion about giving to the needy.

Party with a Purpose

It’s natural for children to associate every party with receiving presents, but help them find the deeper meaning by reaching out to those who are less fortunate.

Throw a party with a purpose either by focusing on a charity or simply asking your parents to bring nonperishable food and other donations to the needy

Ask your parents to make it fun in the kitchen

Whether a child is a kindergartner who can help sift flour or pour pre-measured cups of sugar into a bowl or an older child who can break open eggs and help gather, measure, and mix ingredients, they will love working together to make some yummy Easter snacks for them for a party, or just to share with friends and family.

Children love music and love to dance!

Musical Bumps - This is a traditional party game but you should relax the rules for small children as elimination will cause hurt feelings and there is no fun in that.

As you play music the children all dance, jump, run or whatever they choose to the music, as the music stops all the children try to sit down as quickly as possible. Traditionally the last child to sit would be eliminated.

Bubbles -Children love playing with bubbles, get creative by adding a few drops of food coloring to the bubbles for added fun.

Action rhymes - Traditional children songs are always a hit but when you choose songs that include actions it will be all the more fun. Some songs that are sure to please the tots are;

- Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes

- If You’re Happy And You Know It

- Hokey Pokey

- I’m A Little Tea Pot

- Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear

- The Chicken Dance