Choosing the best music festival for your children

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Taking children to a music festival might seem like a bit of a daunting proposition- even for those who have done it before!

There are a lot of things to take into consideration before you festivalise with children, but if you’re well-prepared, a great music festival can be as much fun for the whole family as a theme park or other traditional family vacation spot.

Pick the right festival

Not all festivals are ideal for children. When picking your festival choice, take a few things into consideration. First of all, is there music on during the day, and is at least some of it family-friendly?

Picking festivals where there will be other children is a good choice. If a festival advertises children’s activities, especially children’s music, that’s usually a good sign that there’ll be other children afoot for yours to befriend.

Make sure the children can roll with it

If your children hate outdoor activities, get easily over stimulated in big crowds, or don’t enjoy loud music, a family trip to the national park might be a better choice for you. If you’re not sure how your children will do at a big festival, give a try to a single-day festival near to your house before you make a commitment to a full weekend multi-stage music-and-camping extravaganza. If your children have a great time, that’s a good sign.

Set up a cozy base camp

If you’re planning on camping at a festival for a weekend, your campsite will obviously become your base. If you’re going to a festival where you’ll be staying overnight at a hotel or elsewhere, you’ll want to find a little area that you can set up a blanket or some chairs (if, of course, the festival allows it).

It’s great for everyone to be able to have a common spot that they can come back to and take a breather. It’s even better if this spot has shade, so if you’re allowed to set up a beach umbrella or something along those lines, go for it! Taking time-outs is refreshing for everyone in the family, and it’s great to have a special place just for that purpose.

Enjoy some music

What’s the point of going to a music festival if you’re not going to hear any music? Most children love live music of all kinds, and they’re uninhibited about dancing and really enjoying themselves

Eat, drink, and be merry

It’s important for the whole family to remain well-fed and well-hydrated for the duration of the festival, but children are particularly susceptible to getting over-hungry, and they need to be reminded to drink enough fluids. Many festivals will allow you to bring your own food and drinks, and if this is the case, do it -- bottled water and juice, bags of nuts or •

Tell your children what to do if they get lost

As soon as you arrive at the festival, spend a few minutes showing your children what to do if they get lost. Big children can often stay oriented enough to know how to get to a security guard post, but small children might need a bit more help. Often, festival staff wears a specific type of t-shirt, so that can be a thing to look for.