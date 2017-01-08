It is a New Year with lots of promises

By DevothaJohn

The New Year is here and just like everyone is trying to reflect on the past year children too are trying to see how they can make it happen in 2017. Despite the early fun and merry making during the festive season many children know that as they start the New Year there will always be challenges both at home and school. This week Young Citizen speaks to some children what they have planned to achieve in 2017 as they plan to be better people. To most of them it’s going to be a year of struggle and they are determined to see changes in themselves.

Glory Msemwa is a Form Three student at Christ the King Secondary School, Dar es Salaam has set her sights towards better grades and she knows there is no way out apart from putting in more work.

“I want to make the most of my time this year by studying hard because 2018 will be my final year and I shall be required to sit for the National Examinations so I need to be preparing early to pass with flying colours,” says Glory.

As one of the older children at their home Glory will set aside some of her time to help her sisters and brothers do their home work after school.

As for Rahim who is a Grade Seven at St Andrews, he wants to make time to have some fun, studying together with his friends without the usual fights.

“Last year 2016 was not good and I didn’t get good grades in class but this year I hope to change all this because I know I have the capability,” he says.

Rahim adds that his mother has promised him a trip of a lifetime in South Africa where expects to visit his aunt who lives there. These plus other promises have made him start the year with more focus.

On this day apart from going amusement parks and entertainement centres there are some children who took time to reflect on what they wan to achieve in life.

Pamela Michael a Form One at St Dorcas was on this day having fun at the beach but just like others, she too has set some resolutions that will see her achieve her dreams.

“I want to be an Engineer one day and I think to reach that level I have to work had right from the beginning,” says the outgoing girl.

Clara Octavian has had problems with her craving for sweets and chocolates and it is something she has vowed to stop.

She wants to be a role model to other children both at home and school as she intends to replace her favourite TV programmes with a special reading timetable that will see her excel in school.

Though this was a day for having fun but there are those who are not as lucky as others, some were ill and others are at orphanage centres.

Khadija Mohamed is a Grade Five pupil decided to celebrate her New Year with her family in a different way. On that day, they visited an orphanage centre where they donated some clothing, food and shoes and spent their time eating and drinking with the children at the centre.

Khadija believes that every act of love will always be blessed by the Almighty.

“Some of us are very lucky to have parents and as I so there are some children who don’t have anything to eat yet there are people throwing away food,” says Khadija.

However, as children celebrated parents have to keep their guards high because there are so many things that happen on such days .

Alfrida Njalika says that as a parent one ought to know what the children are doing throughout the day if they are to achieve their dreams.