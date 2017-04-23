Little Land shaping future stars

By Devotha John

There were days when parents discouraged their children from taking part in any form of sports for fear that they would get hurt or even break their legs.

As a result there was increased number of young people started experiencing health problems and now certain diseases that were once common in older people are found in children such as heart attack and blood pressure.

Recent day has seen a change in this behaviour as more people including children fill up play grounds to play different forms of sports to keep fit and healthy.

The move has inspired Kijitonyama Kisiwani based school, Little Land Nursery, Daycare and Montessori Centre to establish a program in sports and game.

Apart of building a sports culture, the main objective of the program is to scout talents for the national team.

Speaking to the Young Citizen this week Alvin Massey a pupil in Upper Class says he is happy to participate in various sports activities that are available in the school that make children active.

“I love playing football as well as athletics and I believe one day I could make it to the greatest levels in athletics in the country.

He adds that he enjoys sports as well as studies but he also loves dancing.

Evelyn Gabriel also in the Upper Class believes that as children they have to be active every day due to the fact that physical activity stimulates growth and leads to improved physical and emotional health.

“Importance of physical activity to us is stronger than ever. My parents always tell me that if we do physical activities we will not suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases later in life,” she says. She says that by doing exercises through sports and games, children are able to relieve stress as there are some children who experience as much stress, depression, and anxiety just as adults do.

However, according to the school owner, Mary Natema many children enjoy various sports activities in the school which refreshes their minds after school.

According to her sports and games are activities which keep children physically busy and fit unknowingly. Imagine that if a car does not get proper servicing or regular use, may rust.

“In the same sense, if we do not involve in the physical activities our body may become useless after some years which is the main reason of unhealthy and painful life,” said Natema.

The Little Land pupils also enjoyed music and singing, imaginative play, outdoor and free play, art and craft activities.