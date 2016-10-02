The more you know the better you become

By Young Citizen

Knowledge is power. Learning new things every day help children grow in many ways. Irrespective of the new aspects theylearn, there is massive amount that remains to be learnt. Known things and unknown facts are the concept of this page. We bring you many interesting, funny, shocking, and even surprising facts from different segments.

You may be aware about the functions of the eyes, but there are plenty of hidden facts. These tiny bites of Did You Know Facts are a simple step to educate children, a bit extra about what you already aware. At Kids World Fun, you learn something new every day! Of course, excessive knowledge cost you nothing.

Vanilla

Did you know, 80 per cent of vanilla flavored food (including the ice cream and essence) is made artificially, because natural vanilla beans are very expensive.

Kangaroo

Did you know, Kangaroos cannot walk backwards!

Potato

Did you know, potato, the delicious and favorite veggie of children is the staple food in many countries and is the most cultivated vegetable across the globe.

Lighter

Did you know; the lighter was invented long back before the matchbox and matchsticks were invented.

Problem

When you can solve a problem, why should you worry? When you cannot solve a problem, just ignore and don’t worry.

Lipsticks

Lipsticks are not vegan cosmetics! More than 95 percent of lipsticks contain fish scales!

Venus

Venus is the only planet in the solar system that rotates clockwise, whereas all other planets rotate anti-clock wise.

Rabbits and Parrots

Did you know that rabbits and parrots can see what is behind them without turning their heads.

Volcanoes

Did you know that Australia is the only continent in the world that has no volcanoes.

Hands and Feet Bones

Hands and feet have more than half of the bones in the human body.

Honey

Did you know that there is no expiry date to honey! The edible food remains good forever until used otherwise, like using a wet spoon!

Dolphin Names

Did you know that just like us, Dolphins have unique names. What could be their language? The study is published in the National Academy of Sciences Proceedings.

Dogs Nose Prints

Just like humans fingerprints, Dogs nose prints are unique, and it can be used to identify the identity of dogs.

Apple Floats on Water

Have you ever put an apple into water and noticed the apple float? Yes, apples float on water. It is because apples are made of 25 percent air!

The Number 4

The number four – is the only number that has the same number of alphabets/ letters.

The Eye Power

The human eye has the ability to identify and differentiate over 10 million colours.

Albert Einstein’s Eyes

Did you know; Albert Einstein’s eyes are preserved in a safe in New York.

Names Empower Us!

Did you know our names empower us? Yes, our names carry a power and it will influence us and our behavior.

Goosy Security

The goosy security – Geese are used as security guards in a prison in Brazil! How cool is that?

Cosmos Atrosanguineus

Have you heard about a chocolate flower? A flower named Cosmos Atrosanguineus carry the aroma of a chocolate. Obviously, it appears in brown colour!

Inhale

Did you know that you cannot talk and inhale or vice versa. When you speak, you will not be able to inhale. Give it a try?