The speech from a nursery school child

By Maimuna Kubegeya

Learning how to read , write and count are some of the basic skills that every child goes through as he or she starts that long journey in education. However how one child masters this skill is likely to vary because some are naturally slow whereas others are fast.

This is probably the advantage that Oprah Johnson has over her fellow nursery school children at St Andrews Pre and Primary School in Dar es Salaam.

At Five Oprah can read very well some thing that left her teachers and guests who attended the graduation ceremony rather spellbound.

On this day Oprah was on stage to read a farewell speech for both nursery and Standard Seven graduation at their school.

From her written speech Oprah read with confidence that left everyone puzzled.

Oprah read the one page speech without hesitating, and finally concluded by sending a request to the guest of honour to participate in helping her school in some critical issues.

As she read the speech, the guests remained on their seats cheering her on for her confidence was breathtaking.

Some walked to the stage to congratulate her for she had achied what most five-year old only dream about.

Oprah reminded Tanzanians at large that it is possible, to know achieve the education Policy that requires all children of her age to be able to read, write and count.

Elizabeth Wiriro, the Legal Secretary of Baclays Bank, who was the guest of honour at the ceremony, encouraged Oprah saying it is a world of possibilities.

“Education is a triangle that involves the child, teacher and a parent. The good combination of this, results into some of the womderful fruits like what we have seen today,” she said.

Oprah’s fellow children from her class also were there to show their talents on that special day.

They came up with the thankful song to their parents and teachers as well.

“We are very much appreciate you our parents for paying our school fees, also thank you very much our teachers for taking care of us while we are at school” they sang.

After the show from kindergarten children their older sisters and brothers in Standard 7 were also there to say goodbye to their teachers as well.

They introduced themselves as doctors, plot, teachers and judges of tomorrow.

Just like the nursery pupils, the older pupils also showed great talent in many ways as the said farewell to their teachers and friends at a school where they had spent Seven years.

“We promise you to work hard and fulfill our dreams. We have nothing more to pay you,” they said.

There was plenty on the entertainement menu as the children sang, danced and acted different roles.

Anna Mwambije, is the director of St Andrews who was also at hand to say some words of encouragement to the departing pupils and their parents as they celebrated eight years of realtive success.