These children can deal with anything maths

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Who are the most brilliant children in the world? How much would the world benefit if we could find out, and get those children training from the best educators on the on the planet?

Those are the question that Brilliant, a startup in Palo Alto, California, wants to find answers to. Brilliant CEO Sue Khim’s belief is that the public is more concerned with the bottom 20 per centage of students around the world ignoring the top 10.

Khim says her company’s mission is to find “underserved” geniuses around the world, and help provide them with an education by introducing themto top educators and educational institutions.

Brilliant has set up a website, Brilliant.org, where anyone can go and answer progressively more difficult math and science questions in weekly olympiad-style challenges.

So far, 70,000 people from 155 countries have taken part in Brilliant.org’s contests. Already, some incredible people have come to light.

Phoebe Cai 15, from the US is working on data analysis for U Penn’s medical school.

This past fall, Cai was placed eighth in the Math Prize for Girls at MIT and was a bronze medalist at the Math Prize for Girls Olympiad.

Cai also qualified for the United States of America Mathematical Olympiad this year, and is a two-year member of the Lehigh Valley Fire team, which won first place at the Princeton University Math Competition in 2012.

Cai hopes to study science in college and eventually pursue a graduate degree. Here’s a problem Phoebe solved about dominos

Dylan Toh,12, of Singapore’s abstract linear algebra skills are the envy of college students.

Since his early childhood Dylan Toh has had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Bored with his school mathematics curriculum, Dylan scoured his local libraries for more challenging material.

The Singaporean Ministry of Education later approved him for acceleration in mathematics, matching him with a secondary school teacher to study material several grade levels above that of a typical 12-year old.

Toh found Brilliant.org while searching the internet for challenging math problems, and the organization was able to match him with another mentor at the University of Michigan. During his mentor sessions with Farrell Wu, he studied abstract linear algebra and demonstrated abilities that would, according to his mentor, place him in the highest level of scholarship offers at top tier American universities.

His mentor was impressed with the clarity and organization of his solutions, saying. “Most college students would envy Dylan’s ability to present his ideas.”

Toh is also training to participate in robotics, mathematics, and table tennis competitions in Singapore.Dylan solved this ridiculously hard geometry problem. Tadewos Abiye Getachew, 17, of Ethiopia developed teaches software called Cognitosoft. Tadewos Abiye Getachew lives in Bole, a sub-city just outside of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.