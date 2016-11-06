They are your future designers

By Devotha John

Parents are always advised to develop their children’s talent as early as possible in order to achieve maximum potential given the fact that every child has a unique talent.

Children’s fashion is more than just dressing, for parents; it can make a bold statement about what they support, what they support, and what they want for their children.

Parents of the famous Musician’s like Diamond, Alikiba, Mwasiti saw talents inside their children at an early age and decided ti nurture it.

Last week, Taifa Jipya BlogSpot in collaboration with Maureen Baby Shop and Junior Shop organized children fashion show talent.

At the fashion show children showed their mothers different children dresses which were designed by Junior Shop and Maureen Baby Shop

Young Citizen spoke to some of the children who were involve at the event regarding what they know about their talent.

For six-year-old Jasmeen Ibrahim Masangula she has always loved fashion and that’s why she had joined other children to show their talent to the women who had turned up.

“My mother loves fashion that’s why I admire her all the time when she dress us to church, work and different occasions that she attends, she always looks very pretty and fashionable,” says Jasmeen.

Jasmeen dreams of becoming a fashion designer or even a model like Miriam Odemba.

Ilham Ally who is of the same age with Jasmeen believes every child has something unique about them and that she didn’t hestitate to come and show a bit of what she knows here.

“I love fashion though I sometimes enjoy singing but my mother supports me in this so I will continue learning about fashion until I grow up to become a famous fashion designer,” she says.

Rujayna Abdull wants to become a doctor when she grows up her desire is to design her own clothes.

“I really enjoyed looking cool in front of the guests even the dress which I wore was very looking pretty. I had so much fun at this fashion show,” says Rujayna.

Taifa Jipya’s director Farida Mashaka said the aim of organizing the fashion show was to make sure children recognize their talents and to let parents to know that there is more in their children than just going to school.

“Many children are born with talents but most parents fail to recognize this. Most of them dream of their children becoming doctors, engineers, lawyers yet the truth is that those who use their talent earn a lot more money than formal employment,” said Farida Mashaka.

She adds: I advise parents to set academic goals for their children and tell them success is possible, that they will benefit later in life from doing well in school, and that families and their teachers expect them to do well.