When Mwanza teenagers met their idols

By Young Citizen

It is not always that superstars spare their time to visit schools; their busy and tight schedules just won’t allow them whereas to others it is just none of their business. For the young boys and girls it is a chance of a lifetime for they rarely get to see their idols in close range, take pictures with them and even talk to them.

Last week however the stars performing at the Tigo Fiesta festival in Mwanza threw away their high profile life styles to visit Nganza High School where they met the teenagers. It was an ecstatic moment for most of them who admitted that apart from seeing the stars on TV , this was the first time they were seeing them in real life.

“I never ever hoped that I would one day get to meet AliKiba and take pictures with him, this is like a dream come true to me,” commented one of the girls. Through a parallel programme of the festival called Kipepeo the artistes led by AliKiba paid a courtesy call to the where they interacted with the students and shared inspirational stories.

The artistes included Saida Karoli, Rayvanny, Ommy Dimpoz, rapper Roma and even radio personality Millard Ayo was on the cards as they interacted freely with teenagers.

They encouraged the students to work hard in their studies because there is no easy path to success and also called on the girls to aim higher every day. One lucky student Glory Wilfred got away with a cash reward of Sh50,000 from Ommy Dimpoz after she was named the Best overall Form Six student.

Through the Kipepeo the festival visits public girls’ schools to encourage students to pursue their dreams with the belief that every dream can be attained if nurtured properly.

The artistes and other local celebrities share their stories with the students highlighting some of the hardships they encountered to get where they are today.

Last weekend at Nganza the main speaker was Bongo Flava artiste AliKiba. He shared his personal insight into his journey and encouraged the young girls to work hard in school because according to him education doesn’t have substitute and it offers insurance. The students too, apart from meeting their idols they also had a word for fellow students.