When the Seven years finally came to an end

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

It was one of those days that every school child looks forward to as it marks the end of a seven-year-journey.

Last weekend at Nyamata Academy this moment finally arrived after months of anticipation.

It was their moment revel in the glory and pride of their friends, families and neighbouring schools.

Likewise it was the last big party before they join secondary education leaving behind lots of memories.

On this day, the school compound was in a celebratory mood with colourful decorations with a parade from the scouts.

The director general of the Tanzania Cereals and other Foods Board John Maige was the guest of honour .

He as there to grace the occassion that saw Grade Seven pupils match gracefully past the visitors with Yemi Alade’s ‘Na Gode’ playing in the background. They were thankful to the Almighty for seeing them through.

The 76 graduands were a marvel of some kind in their long purple and yellow gowns which they completed with matching hats.

Addressing the graduands Mr Maige told parents and the pupils that today generation has changed a lot because of globalisation.

The developments have left most parents with almost no time to monitor their children because of their jobs, as they wake early in the morning and come home late in the night.

This according to him has left the job of raising children to teachers and maids at home.

“This is wrong, make sure you have time to monitor your children, talk to them and do not provide everything which they ask you for. There are some parents who think that by allowing their children to do whatever they want is love. As parents you have to let your children know that there is always a limit in their desires,” noted Maige

He added: When a child finds that he gets everything he asks from his parents he never bothers to develop the necessary life skills that he might require later on in life. This is because he always gets whatever he wants so he won’t bother to learn anything new.

He advised the departing pupils to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they go because it is only thorugh doing that they can achieve their dreams.

“Avoid bad groups which will direct you to places like jails.”

At the party, pupils from different classes performed different songs.

On top of the performances was one that was put up by Hemed Audi a grade Four pupil. He performed Michael Jackson’s moonwalker leaving the audience in frienzied cheers.