Who signs your Diary at home?

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

It is important that parents play a big role in their children’s up bringing if they are to become responsible citizens when they grow up.

American humorist, Erma Bombeck believes that children make one’s life important and that they are a source of comfort to their parents in old age.

Raising children well and to be part of their academic growth parents have to be in their lives practically from when they wake up to when they go to sleep.

In most schools today children are required to carry diaries, a smalli booklet where the child’s daily activities are recorded, yet most parents do not pay attention to it at all.

Parents and teachers play vital role for the development of the child but parents are the first mentor of the child in shaping the personality of the child.

Through these diaries a child’s progress is recorded and monitored on a daily basis with an audince that involves three people, the parent, school and finally the pupil.

Karen Mwasha is a Grdae 5 pupil at Temeke Adventist School, her diary is always signed by her mother in the evening and on days when she is not available then no one signs it.

This means that her progress will go for sometime without being recorded leading to a communication breakdown between the school and parents.

Haniel Shangwe’s parents are very busy and have never signed his diary despite several complaints from his class teacher who insists that it should be signed.

“My parents are so busy that they don’t have time to see what is in my school diary. I think they don’t care too,” he says.

Macedonia Primary School head teacher Makwasa Shukran’s experience there are times when even the maids are entrusted with the duty of signing diaries.

“From my experience the diaries are mainly signed by mothers and then in the extreme cases househelps take the responsibility for the abasentee parents,” he says.

He adds: It is very important for the parents to sign their children diaries this will help them to understand the behavior, school academic results and many more concern on their children.

Nelly Mwanyika from Good Samaritan School says that with children’s school teachers can easily reach out and work together with parents to support their children’s learning journey.

She however admits that most parents are not up to the task as they tend to delegate what is supposed to be their primary obligation.

“We discovered through the hand writing that parents rarely find time to follow up their children’s work yet the same parents complain when children’s performance drop.

Having the right attitudes about education can inspire children and show them how to take charge of their own educational journey.

By letting other people take over this responsibility parents are giving away their children’s future because they become strangers who live together.