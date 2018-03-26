By Justice Novati Rutenge

While analysing the blockbuster film, Black Panther, Larry Madowo, a Kenyan journalist, remarked in a Washington Post piece that Africans associate with their oppressors so much that we call ourselves Anglophone and Francophone Africa depending on whether it was the United Kingdom or France that colonised us.

I want to add that soon we could also be identifying ourselves passionately as Sino-African and disregard Francophone and Anglophone tags, owing to China’s growing influence in the continent.

The global consulting firm McKinsey & Company only last year confirmed that China was Africa’s most important economic partner. It’s report – The Closest Look Yet at Chinese Economic Engagement in Africa – released in June last year, reveals, right from the outset that, be it trade, investment, infrastructure financing or aid, no other country has such depth and breadth of engagement in Africa than China.

To break down China’s influence in terms of regions, and here I am only interested in East Africa, the handiwork of the Chinese is undisputed. China’s influence in the region is best demonstrated by the major projects the countries in the region are undertaking.

The East African newspaper quoting the same report by McKinsey & Company, noted that, East Africa’s three largest infrastructure projects: Ethiopia’s 6,000MW, $4.1 billion Grand Renaissance Dam; Kenya’s recently unveiled $3.8 billion Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR); and Uganda’s $2.2 billion, 600MW Karuma Hydropower Plant are either partly or fully funded by China.

Here at home China has been the single largest investment partner since as far back as 2012, collaborating on projects worth billions of dollars. Nobody can question China has been on a serious mission to “conquer” Africa since the turn of the century; what perhaps we haven’t paid much attention to is how this is changing the game for other major powers like the US and the European Union (EU). Perhaps, the single-most seductive element in the Sino-African relationship is Beijing’s willingness to look the other way when it comes to issues, grand corruption, project accountability and all things good governance.

The immediate post-Cold War saw the West shape the continent, propagating democracy, sound governance and observance of human rights with aid serving as the carrot-stick that got the African leaders falling in line or pretending to fall in line by hurriedly putting together anti-corruption commissions among other faulty institutions whose only aim was to hoodwink the donor countries.

African leaders who had little interest in democracy and the rule of law found in China a partner who did not “meddle” in the affairs of a country – a sovereign country at that. If Europe or the US were creating ‘unnecessary’ stringent measures before funding a superhighway that a leader needed done before the next elections, they only needed to turn East for the same. Never mind it may sometimes cost more and give China more than required in any bargain; partly due to our leaders’ inability to negotiate deals with the end game in mind.

The US and Europe, which in the past have been the face of democracy are no longer that keen considering the number of African flawed elections they are now backing up all in a bid to be in the good books of these countries – especially if they’re perceived as economic powerhouses. A good case is Kenya where both United States and European Union commended Kenya’s August 8th polls and ignored opposition’s claims of rigging, only for the country’s Supreme Court to nullify the elections, much to their embarrassment.

One could easily attribute the rise of authoritarianism and the decline in democracy over the last half decade across the continent to the fact that “big brother” has been tamed by China and forced to reconsider his rules of engagement.

When all is said and done, our foreign policies need to stop being dictated by the superpowers. The African Continental Free Trade deal recently signed by 44 countries during the African Union summit is a great start. The more (and friendlier) alternatives we have in trade, the stronger we are on the negotiation table. If we do not tread (and trade) carefully, all that will be said of the China-versus-the West dilemma is that we could only choose between the devil and the deep blue sea.