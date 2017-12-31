Do not underestimate the voices of religious leaders

By Ally Saleh

Strong voices from very strong people have emerged as we head towards the end of the year – and in my opinion, the voices were not only timely; they were also so important that they should be listened to and acted upon.

The voices were coming from the church leaders and, hence, from eminent people in our society who are also senior citizens. According to our culture, we do not push aside elders who also happen to be our religious leaders.

As if they had chosen to come out together – and all together address roughly the same issues – all that has raised the bar. The religious leaders’ decision to stand up and speak out is commendable, especially doing so at a time when other voices were being hushed up for fear of being arrested and punished.

The voices came at a time when many people are facing criminal charges under the country’s cyber legislation for allegedly having challenged the authorities via the social media; at a time when a journalist working with Mwananchi daily has gone missing – and dead bodies are washing up along the seashore with no explanation.

Also, the voices came at a time when the government is seemingly oversensitive to criticism with orders to control thinking and personal statements increasing by the day. Even now, the media is carefully choosing what to publish or announce for fear of an iron hand clamping over their heads!

Undue dominance of the ruling party CCM is increasing by the day in a way resembling the period when the thinking of the party was pressed upon the general public.

New strength

So, the statements from various clerics have aroused the public to believe in itself again: that it doesn’t only have the duty to challenge and criticise the government, but that the duty is also in their multiple roles as believers because God has given them that duty.

We’ve been reminded that we’ve the duty to raise our voices. After all, the government in power was elected by the people, and there’s no one who can cut out their role and such sacred duty. It reminds us that ‘no one is above the people!’

The clerics have also reminded us that all of us are sinners and so have the duty to repent… And that anyone who thinks can also sin, repent – and should not be told of his follies – is on the wrong. They reminded us that it was the duty of the clerics to do – and no one has the right to deny them.

It gave Tanzanians new strength – and the debate continues in the social media,

New Constitution

Another group of clerics have chosen to re-start the issue of a ‘new constitution’ – this time giving it a new impetus. They have spoken not only eloquently, but very knowledgeably, of the subject which – as Tanzanians – they know where the shoe pinches, as the proverb goes.

Which means that the clerics are not only speaking because they’re religious leaders; they’re also speaking because they’re citizens: social and community leaders. The clerics are messengers of God who know that they’ll be punished if they do not raise their voices, stand up and be counted!

They meant to say that it was not correct to believe that this country, like any other one, can move on without the people being involved, by not taking care of an instrument that binds the nation: the constitution. They meant to say ‘we cannot claim we can do all the social and development work without a consensus document which, according to the Warioba Commission on Constitution-making, it ‘Public Wish Number One!’

The clerics have chosen to speak on behalf of millions of Tanzanians, telling their government that it was not right in saying that the constitution is not a priority. In my view, it was an act of heroism to hear the clerics articulating it loud and clear in their Christmas sermons – and I believe that we’ll hear more from them during their New Year sermons and well into the future.

f there’s an option, then it’s that the people be given ‘their’ constitution. Not only do they need it; they need it badly!