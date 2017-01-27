Friday, January 27, 2017

Drive against bogus drugs in the ea region laudable

Countries across the globe, particularly those in Africa, are being flooded with these medicines which, despite efforts to control them, have already made their way across international borders, posing threat to millions of lives.


Fake drugs are manufactured by dishonest and pro-cash experts and investors to resemble the well-known, approved pharmaceutical brands. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the substandard, falsely labelled, and counterfeit medical products are by their very nature difficult to detect because they are often designed to appear identical to the genuine ones and may not cause an obvious adverse reaction.

It is now commonplace to find fake versions of popular brands in drug stores and through online pharmacies. The scale of the problem is much bigger in the least developed countries where knowledge about drugs is limited. The problem is challenging globally since there are many ways that products that have poor quality, that aren’t safe or effective can get into any market. Developing countries such as Tanzania are most vulnerable.

We are aware of concerted efforts being made to address the problem locally and globally. Locally, the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) has been leading in these efforts.

Here, we would specifically like to highlight the latest effort by the East African Community (EAC) and the government of Germany. Under the programme, which was unveiled this week in Kampala, Germany has donated 20 mini labs to Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Zanzibar for detecting falsified drugs intended for the regional market.

The programme is designed to set up a functioning decentralised market surveillance system whose aim is to protect citizens of the regional bloc from counterfeit drugs. There is a need for us all support all efforts aimed at barring the manufacture trading and consumption of fake and substandard drugs.


