LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: Is being envious making us unhappy?

It is that time of the year again - Christmas is approaching. Crowds armed with cash and credit cards flock to the temples of consumption, to those immaculate facilities called shopping centres, which aliens watching us could easily mistake for places of worship. Here, we bow to the almighty power of the capital, engaging in Christmas shopping rituals which have become almost sacred aspects of our culture.

No prize for guessing that this columnist resents wasting time hunting for new possessions to amass. In fact, as over-consumption threatens our health and environment, that some people classify shopping as a hobby puzzles me.

“Only 24 shopping days before Christmas”, we hear. Customers lament “tough times” and cry poor, although loaded shopping trolleys suggest otherwise: piles of toys, kitchen gadgets and Christmas ornaments which would suffice to decorate the White House.

We hear the media and political leaders proclaim that hard-working people suffer. We need change, they say. Enough is enough, they say. We can no longer afford to be generous. We need to look after our own people first, they say. Of course every society has citizens who struggle financially. However, those able to pile superfluous items into shopping trolleys only think they struggle.

In a global trend, politicians spread the myth that our standard of living is declining, that we can therefore not support refugees, that we need walls to keep the less fortunate out. Negative emotions, it appears, have the power to sway electorates towards the most unlikely candidates. Telling voters that your country has been too generous, you will be hailed a hero. Tell them you will make the nation great again, and they forgive political aspirants’ hateful language and unethical demeanour. Apparently, artificially inflated discontent is a powerful tool in politics.

In reality, the majority of developed nations’ residents, and the middle and upper classes in developing countries, are much wealthier than their ancestors, enjoying conveniences and luxuries once reserved for the elite. Many global citizens take over-sized personal vehicles, jewellery or air travel for granted. Clearly wealthy, they are nevertheless reluctant to consider themselves well-off - although compared to those who have much less, they are rich.

Instead, we tend to buy into the “tough times” rhetoric which provides an excuse for amassing personal wealth instead of sharing. Governments will not discourage the envy trap which motivates us to aspire to the standard of living of the most privileged. The dissatisfaction created by comparison with the elite generates an unhealthy, insatiable appetite for consumption - but fuels economies.

If we understood and accepted that we are quite wealthy, would we sacrifice some of our prosperity to eradicate poverty? Personally, I feel obliged to do so. Shall we check if you are wealthy as well? Here are some signs you could be:

If your microwave oven breaks, you replace it without having to borrow money. Your job pays more than needed to afford life’s bare necessities. You buy your children new toys. You buy drinks in cafés or pubs. You bought shoes to suit a particular outfit or special occasion. You own an air-conditioner and can afford to use it. Your new car was not the cheapest model available. Food in your fridge rots not because the appliance is broken but because you buy more than your family eats. You replaced your stolen mobile phone with a newer model within 48 hours. Your pet visits the vet regularly.

You may truly be rich - if your children are educated abroad or you are a member of an investment club; if your house features a swimming pool, a wine cellar or car collection; if you fly business class and your personal accountant returns your call the same day.