By Ndimara Tegambwage ntegambwage@tz.nationmedia.com

Funniness carries with it a lot of unintended absurdities. One could easily say absurdities are inherent in funniness. And, that is why funniness is not synonymous to comedy.

Comedy, on the other side, is intended and calculated humour meant to capture specific sections of audiences. It is purposeful in nature, though some individuals in the audiences, especially experts in comedy, may trace particles of unintended absurdities.

Take this. Imagine a situation where a young woman—an up-and-coming athlete—runs alone an 800-metre distance on an athletic pitch; and on reaching the end-point declares herself the winner (!)

How about this? Two boxers, widely known and their next encounter frequently advertised in all media outlets, get ready for what is already dubbed “meet of the giants.”

When already on stage, the game manager and referee agree to have one boxer’s hands tied at the back. It is immediately done. Next? The whistle motions the “game” into action.

In both cases, and in real life, who is the winner? Where do we locate particles of absurdities; and where do we find intelligent, purposeful actions?

This is possibly where Victor Musendo, who calls himself “one of the painstaking readers” of The Citizen, collides with the November 4 issue of this newspaper.

Writing from Arusha, Victor demands an explanation, from the Public Editor, as to why the story on the front page, compared Magufuli and Lowassa; and why the editor used the heading, “Lowassa trailing by far, new poll shows”.

The headline in question is a rejoinder to the lead story whose headline reads: “JPM approval at 66pc as he marks one year.” So while he leads, Lowassa “trails by far.” That is exactly where Victor comes in.

“You must have paid hugely for the opinion poll and such figures are good to look at for those interested in ratings. But I am disturbed by the kind of writing where you say Lowassa is ‘trailing’ Magufuli and ‘by far,’” writes Victor.

Victor writes: “You report that your opinion poll consultants, Infotrak, have recorded President Magufuli’s ‘54. 6 per cent popularity rating compared to 27 per cent of his main presidential election rival and former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa of the main opposition party, Chadema…’

“How does Lowassa come in? Look, here is the President; the other is the loser. And not only the loser, Lowassa and his party and the opposition as a whole are barred from holding political rallies. Is there anything to compare really?

“In a situation where leaders of opposition political parties are told to do political work only where they won elections—at ward and parliamentary level— how do you compare popularity today?

“When the population is cowed, where does Infotrak get the guts to compare the healthy and the sick? The strong and the weak? The dead and those alive?

“Please get me right. I am only questioning the rationale of comparing the silencer and the silenced.

“And if you were serious, genuine and objective, you would not have such a lopsided headline. Reason dictates that when the silencer has 54.6 per cent and the silenced has 27 per cent, then the silenced is ‘still a threat and not trailing by far.”

“What I want to say is this, that there is no race between Magufuli and Lowassa now. And if there is no race there is no trailing.

“This ‘trailing’ is undoubtedly a product of one who wants to influence public opinion; but not every member of the public swings like branches of a tree whenever the wind blows.”