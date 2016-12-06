Partnership crucial in publishing of textbooks

By Citizen

Education provision in Tanzania is expanding rapidly. Universal education at primary school level has almost been achieved while at least 70 per cent of all those who pass Standard 7 national exam get places in Form One.

We are heading to the stage in which all our children of school-going age will be in school, for free education policy is being implemented in earnest under the fifth phase government.

Our main concern now is the quality of learning our children receive. How good are the teachers? How about learning materials?

Which publisher is most suitable in producing the best textbooks for the acquisition of knowledge our children deserve? A recent government announcement seems to suggest the State should take charge of the textbook publishing role.

Going by the directive from Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) will supervise the publication in a move geared producing quality learning material.

No one will dispute the fact that there have been issues on quality, both in form and content of textbooks our young are exposed to.

Reaction from private publishers and a section of education stakeholders is that this directive aims at killing private publishing. Indeed, some newspaper headlines appeared to trumpet this understanding.

The fact is, there is a unanimous agreement that quality is glaringly wanting in some of the available textbooks. We would like to see private publishers agitate for a share publishing, but, together with TEA, let them ensure the books they release are of excellent in form and content.

Textbook publishing is a business like any other, and it is universally acknowledged that the government and doing business are a contradiction of terms.

Private publishers, the government, TEA and the Educational Material Approval Committee (Emac) should devise modalities of ensuring our children get the best.

Lastly, no expense should be spared in hiring top-notch authors, editors and proof-readers.

ADOPT THIS SISAL TECHNOLOGY

One of the highlights of last week’s Mkonge stakeholders’ meeting was an interesting discussion on a new technology that uses sisal to produce building materials. Experts explained that sisal composites can be used to produce one of the rare building materials known for their high quality.

The technology was pioneered in China and has already been successfully adopted by Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mali, Ghana and Algeria, where those using it are reaping huge benefits.

The most interesting highlights in the discussion were the two key benefits the technology can bring: reducing the cost of production by 40 per cent and, most interestingly, is the ability of the materials to make structures resistant to earthquake.

We strongly urge the National Building Agency, which conducts research in the field, not to miss the opportunity to get ample information on the new technology.

We believe that promoting the technology will be of great benefit to Tanzania.