EDITORIAL: Review of NGOs Policy timely and propitious

The news that the government is reviewing its policy on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is as timely as it is propitious. This is basically in the sense that such a review was long-overdue. Undertaking it is opportune because Tanzania needs abreast of global changes in the management of such powerful bodies.

NGOs are non-profit institutions that operate independently of any government, typically addressing socio-political issues. More often than not, they are voluntary citizens, and groups organised on a local, national or international level.

Task-oriented and, in nature, people-driven, NGOs are there to perform various service-and-humanitarian functions that include bringing the concerns of citizens to governments, advocating and monitoring policies and regulatory frameworks that encourage political participation and inclusiveness - doing so mostly through the provision of information, analyses, expertise and guidance.

It is estimated that there are over 10 million NGOs worldwide - and for whom the UN proclaimed February 27 World NGOs Day. But, the fraternity is viewed with mixed feelings. While some societal segments see NGOs as a good thing that ever happened, others see them as a meddlesome lot, and a cash-cow for a few individuals.

On the whole, however, reviewing the NGOs regulatory system is most appropriate. This is with the objective of updating and otherwise improving the extant (year-2000) policy and (year-2002) regulatory frameworks into a truly functional framework.

But, against a backdrop of strained relations between the government and some NGOs that are perceived as too critical or meddlesome, this review should be done in good faith, with no malice à la witch-hunting.

There is a lot that can be achieved when the government and developmental NGOs are sincerely working side-by-side.

