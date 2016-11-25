Z’bar universal pension plan is worth emulating

By Citizen

Retirement is most treacherous issue for a majority of our people. Most of those in retirement are normally people who are over 60. While Tanzania’s statutory retirement age is 60, one can voluntarily, leave at 55.

In advanced economies, the time to retire is one of joy and celebration; in struggling economies such of Tanzania’s, reaching that stage can be a cause for nervousness and trepidation.

That becomes so due to fear of the unknown, since few foresee for themselves a future in which they will maintain the quality of life they have been accustomed to due to reduced incomes or in some cases, total absence of income.

It is therefore heartening that in Zanzibar, the government has come up with a universal pension scheme for all citizens who are over 70-years-old. Under this programme, the beneficiaries can collect from any one of the 70 pension pay-points found in both Pemba and Unguja.

One might say the Sh20,000, which is what the Zanzibar beneficiaries receive monthly, is rather too small an amount in an economy where the statutory minimum salary is Sh145,000. However, we say, the spirit of the programme is what matters most.

It is means the government is, as we say, giving something. What remains now is to look into ways of increasing the amount. Meanwhile, we hope the Union government will also seriously consider establishing a similar scheme for the elderly on the Mainland.

Today’s young people are tomorrow’s senior citizens; however, such people shouldn’t, as a matter of course, be a burden to their families or the taxpayer.

Which is to say, even as the government strives to provide all senior citizens a pension—which we know can hardly ever be enough, ways should be sought to assist the young to learn how to prepare for a non-dependant life when they eventually retire.

GENDER EQUITY NOT A PRIVILEGE

Gender equality remains one of the thorny issues in our society. This is reflected in a report titled ‘2016 Africa Human Development Report: Accelerating gender equality and women’s empowerment in Africa’ launched earlier this week.

It emphasises the need to ensure steps are taken to fully integrate gender equality into national development agenda.

According to the report, one area where inequality is most pronounced is in employment. For instance, the report shows that generally, women earn 24 per cent less than men.

Given the fact that women’s access to formal jobs, whose package includes social protection, is limited, many find themselves in the informal sector that isn’t reliable.

This must change. Women play a crucial role in providing for their families. With appropriate and adequate investment into women’s education, the gender inequality gap in accessing better jobs will be closed.

Another aspect emphasised in the report is on inclusion of women in decision making. The government should continue developing policies that can ensure women get equal opportunities as men in all aspects of life.